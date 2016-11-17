OPINION: Christmas is a time for giving to others

Barb Cavanagh (St Vincent De Paul), Julie Elliott (Lifeline), Frazer Pearce (Morning Bulletin) and Diana Wode (Anglicare) are calling on people to Adopt a Family this Christmas.

Wishing Tree: K Mart and the Salvation Army have joined forces to bring some joy to disadvantaged families with their Wishing Tree where people can donate gifts.

But there are many families who find nothing much to celebrate right now.

There is the family of the Sunshine Coast man who went missing in Rubyvale, who still haven't given up hope he will be found.

There is the family of the Marlborough pilot praying for him as he is in a critical condition following a helicopter crash north-west of Cairns. A Kewarra Beach family is already mourning the loss of a 25-year-old man who died in that crash.

There is the family of Jonathon Newton, a 35-year-old from Yeppoon, who wait for news as he remains in a serious condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

These are just a few of the stories that have created headlines... but there are many more that won't appear within our pages.

Stories of families who are struggling financially and can't really afford Christmas this year.

Stories of families who have problems: mental health, drug or domestic violence issues that often go unknown and unnoticed.

Stories of families with illnesses: sick children or sick parents. In either case it can mean loss of income and higher expenses for a time.

So I ask that while you are out doing your Christmas shopping think about these stories, and think of giving a little to those who are doing it tough.

There are plenty of ways to give a little glimmer of Christmas hope to a family that needs it.