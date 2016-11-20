Christmas lights up East St

OH CHRISTMAS TREE: The kids enjoy the Christmas tree at the Rockhampton CBD Christmas fair on Saturday night.

THOUSANDS of people filled the Rockhampton CBD at the annual Christmas Fair last night to celebrate the beginning of Christmas.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the night was an outstanding success.

"It was so great to see so many people there celebrating and everything came together so well,” Cr Strelow said.

"I don't know exactly how many people we had attend but all I know is that you couldn't move which was a good indication we had a lot of people there.

Kelly , Mitchell and Toby Cheal. Trinette Stevens

"Michelle Haywood from Simplicity Flowers in the Kern Arcade was the power behind this event and she did an amazing job putting it all together so a big thank you has to go to her.

"The Christmas tree had wonderful lights so a huge thank you needs to go to the council staff as well who made that possible and Stage and Audio for the technical stuff.

"The most uplifting sight of the evening was when around 30 or so kids under five were dancing at the base of the Christmas tree and it was just beautiful to see all of the kids enjoying themselves, that's what Christmas is about, having a good time with your family.”

Oliver Hill, Mia Hill and MaKenzie Paull at the Christmas Fair. Trinette Stevens

After weeks of construction work in the CBD area, Cr Strelow said this year's Christmas Fair had a different feeling about it compared to the previous years.

"It certainly had a very different feeling this year without the rotunda and the stage there,” Cr Strelow said.

"But seeing the view of the riverbank through the shared walkway just gives the area a nice open feeling.

"The roundabout will always stay where it is because that's our Christmas tree spot but it was nice to be able to see our riverbank in the backdrop.

"The old Post Office building has been decorated at the arches and it's just really exciting to see the community get into the Christmas spirit.”