Christmas parade tonight, road closures in place

Alpacas at the 2014 Stockland Christmas Parade in Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON streets will be decked with more than 40 floats tonight as the Cancer Council Queensland's 22nd annual Christmas parade glides through town.

Hundreds of Rockhampton locals are expected to fill the streets as the festivities begin from 5pm at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds and travel to Stockland Rockhampton via Musgrave St. A festive concert will be held for the community at 7pm.

Due to the event, road closures will be in place including Goodsall St, fully closed from 3pm-7pm for the parade between Bridge St and Reaney St and northbound traffic will be stopped on Musgrave St between Queen Elizabeth Dr and Moores Creek Rd between 4pm and 7pm.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift encouraged the community to head along to the annual Christmas parade.

"Not only can we celebrate the festive season, but use this time as an opportunity to support a great cause and give back to those affected by cancer,” Ms Clift said.

"Everyone who participates in the Christmas parade makes a vital difference in the lives of all Queenslanders affected by cancer.”

All profits raised from the annual event will support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention and early detection programs as well as patient support services.