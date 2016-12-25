Christmas sparks memory of fatal crash and fragility of life

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a bus and 4WD on the Oakey bypass section of the Warrego Hwy, Thursday, December 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

EVERY Christmas I am reminded of how very precious human lives are.

Seven years ago, two girls (11 and 13 years-old) and a 36-year-old male were burned alive in a horrific crash in New South Wales on December 28.

Two other adults sustained burns to 80 per cent of their bodies - a man who died five days later and a woman lost both her arms and legs.

I was working in Batemans Bay and had just knocked off work for the day when my boss rang and asked if I could grab my gear and cover a crash up the road.

Little did I know it would be the worst road crash (to date) that I would report on in my career.

Even the Batemans Bay Highway Patrol officer said it was the worst accident he had been to in 20 years.

Emergency services had blocked Princes Highway for 12 hours.

The fire was caused by a fuel tanker which had lost control, slide across the highway and collided with three vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

It was discovered that a family of four - carrying the two girls, the father (45) who died later in hospital and the mother who lost her limbs - were being following by other family members who stopped and tried to pull their loved ones out of the burning vehicle.

As a result, they also suffered injuries.

The fuel tanker was almost completely obliterated, the main chassis and the wheels were about all that remain.

The cause was later determined to be speed - the fuel tanker was travelling at 100km/hr - too fast for the bend it was travelling through.

Please drive carefully and to the conditions of your vehicle and the road this Christmas.