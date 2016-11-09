Christmas spirit comes early for Club 28

WE MIGHT still be a month out from Christmas, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate.

And that's what Club 28 plan to do with their massive Christmas party on Saturday at the Yeppoon Town Hall, marking the group's five years since they first hit the stage together in Yeppoon.

Although the 12-piece talented musical ensemble started from humble beginnings, playing to 85 people, they now perform to a much larger audience, filling up 400 tables in the Yeppoon Town Hall foyer.

As part of their special Christmas show, under 28s are invited.

The band is made up of local musicians and singers who will play the classics from the 70s the 90s.

Singer and event organiser Helen De Palma Day said the show's lighting and set design would be bigger and better than ever, with band members excited about jamming together.

"Everyone's got a beautiful respect for each other and have a lot of fun and the audience becomes part of that,” she said.

Club 28 brings its own set design for the venue so when guests arrive they become part of the show and immediately feel at home.

Hear sounds from Michael Jackson, Eurythmics, Tina Turner, Led Zeppelin, ACDC, Stevie Wonder, Blondie, and many more.