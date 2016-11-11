Civilians fighting fire near Yeppoon school

Emergency services respond to reports of a house fire in Tucker Street Yeppoon.

UPDATE 11.30AM: The fire at the rear of a Tucker st house in Yeppoon is out following action by fire fighters and civilians.

There are no reports of any injuries.

BREAKING 10.40AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a fire in Yeppoon.

Initial reports suggest a fire has started at the back of a house in Tucker St, backing onto the Yeppoon State High School oval.

Multiple QFES crews are responding and civilians are reportedly fighting the fire with hoses at the scene.

More to come.