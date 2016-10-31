33°
News

Claw hammer used in brutal home assault

Matty Holdsworth
| 31st Oct 2016 4:23 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE trial of two men accused of bashing another man with a hammer began today in the Rockhampton District Court.

George Joseph Thomas Swadling and Brendan James Zemek pleaded not guilty to the assault of David Glass in his Depot Hill home.

This morning the 12 person jury was selected, briefed and then this afternoon had a viewing of the property of East St where the assault allegedly took place.

Prior to the viewing, Mr Glass was called to the stand to give his account of what happened on August 2, 2015.

Mr Glass told the court he had been sleeping in the afternoon and was making a coffee when he heard noises out the front.

Through his kitchen window, Mr Glass recognised Swadling, who he knew.

"They were calling me out for a fight," Glass told the court. "One of them said 'I will chop your head off'."

The court heard Mr Glass armed himself with a claw hammer and admitted he swung first. His described how the blow was blocked, the hammer seized. He then said he was struck on the head (with the hammer) by Swadling and placed in a choker hold by Zemek.

"I took one step, swung the hammer, but didn't have a chance... they were too quick," he said.

"I don't remember how many times I was hit. But I blacked out. I woke up and Swadling was hitting my knees with the hammer."

Mr Glass said he sustained a "big egg on his forehead", swollen parts of his head and a 3cm laceration to his right elbow.

The court and jury heard witness statements from neighbours who were on the scene.

One resident who saw the assault take place said Mr Glass was swiftly disarmed and struck. The resident rushed inside to call the police.

Another resident was standing on top of the stairs with an unobstructed view. The resident saw Mr Glass on the ground in the choker hold.

"The assault didn't happen once, but multiple times," the court heard.

"At some point Mr Glass was let go and he managed to crawl back inside on his hands and knees and lean up against a wall.

"Swadling came in after and said 'that's what you cop when you come out with a hammer'.

"Swadling then took his sunglasses and phone."

That same resident said they saw the pair leave the premises joking and laughing before they were promptly intercepted and arrested by police.

The trial continues Tuesday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland claw hammer depot hill east st hammer attack home invasion rockhampton rockhampton district court

CQUniversity campus becomes a canvas

CQUniversity campus becomes a canvas

Artist hopes to 'startle' people on the campus with artworks

Claw hammer used in brutal home assault

Two men have faced court over a brutal hammer attack.

Man knew one of the alleged attackers

Car fire at major intersection in North Rocky

FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Firefighters en route

Passion proves key to local success

PICTURE PERFECT: Stockland Camera House owner Dale Winters has won the Outstanding Member of the Year Award.

Store owner recognised for focus on quality, passion and service.

Local Partners

CQUniversity campus becomes a canvas

Artist hopes to 'startle' people on the campus with artworks

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Outback adventure leads to art trail idea for CQUniversity

BRIGHT IDEA: Artist Bill Gannon with a large mural that was under construction at the CQUniversity North Rockhampton campus but now completed.

Group travelled to outback town and was inspired by art culture

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

DISGRACED actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman he was dating after allegedly forcing himself on her when she changed her mind about having sex.

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

CQUniversity campus becomes a canvas

CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman with artist Bill Gannon discussing one of Bill's murals at the Rockhampton campus.

Artist hopes to 'startle' people on the campus with artworks

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

Outback adventure leads to art trail idea for CQUniversity

BRIGHT IDEA: Artist Bill Gannon with a large mural that was under construction at the CQUniversity North Rockhampton campus but now completed.

Group travelled to outback town and was inspired by art culture

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

Range Blue Chip Investment

1, 2, 3/34 Wentworth Terrace, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $849,000

Situated in Rockhampton's most sought after location, in an elevated position close to Hospitals and Private Schools is this very private unit complex. You could...

CONTRACT CRASHED! GETIN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

Beautiful Home, More Than Meets The Eye

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $309,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Believe it 2456m2?! In Frenchville!

12 Magnolia Court, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Dreams do come true with this magnificent block tucked away in a ... $184,000

Dreams do come true with this magnificent block tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Rockhampton’s most sought-after suburb Frenchville. With its amazing views...

160 Acres With Amazing Views

352 Waroula Road, Stanwell 4702

House 3 1 3 Offers over...

This property offer's you a wonderful opportunity with some acreage near Rockhampton, only 30 minutes to the city. Could you imagine getting back to a peaceful and...

Elevated Views - We are SELLING

34 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Fresh to the market. This well built elevated high-set home with panoramic island- ocean and hinterland views is as solid as they come. The minute you step into...

Rural lifestyle only minutes from town.

28 Dunlop Street, Port Curtis 4700

House 3 2 $219,000

This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...

Level allotment catches a Glimpse of the Ocean!

1 Ocean Park Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Level allotment just a few minutes’ drive from Yeppoon town centre with ... $260,000

Level allotment just a few minutes’ drive from Yeppoon town centre with easy access to Rockhampton. 1,642m2 in size and already retained with Ocean Views! There...

Quiet Location Great First Home!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet ... $265,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!