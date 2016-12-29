Claws captain keen to lead the way in 2017

NETBALL: Newly appointed captain Jacinta James says the Capricorn Claws are set for a stellar season in 2017 if the players' performances in pre-season are anything to go by.

"There's a lot of motivation to really prove ourselves to (new coach) Michelle Heatley and training in the gym and on-court has been going really well,” James said.

"What I've seen so far is that everyone's trying 110%; everyone is busting a gut to show that they deserve court time next season.

"Being part of a team, that's really important. If you're trying your heart out then you would want everyone else in the squad doing the same thing and that's exactly what's happening here.

"I think the squad has gelled well. The majority of the girls played together this year but it's good to have some new faces, some of whom are actually Claws players of the past.”

James was surprised but very excited about her appointment as captain, and said she was looking forward to leading the team alongside vice-captains Keanna Hopkins and Courtney Wheeler.

"It was a bit of a surprise actually and I'm very humbled by it,” she said.

"I love that I'll get to mentor and work with the younger girls in our team and it will be great to share the experience with Keanna and Courtney.

"I think it makes for an effective leadership group because each of us brings different characteristics.

"I would like to hope that I bring calmness and an ability to be objective under pressure. Keanna brings plenty of experience to the role and Courtney is very much the motivator, the one who really inspires players to perform.

"I think it is good in that we have someone from the leadership group in each section of the court - attack, defence and centre court.”

Coach Heatley said she was impressed with the trio's combination of skills, experience and leadership qualities and said together they would bring strategy, calmness and organisation to the team.

James, 25, returned to the Claws in 2016 after having several years out of the team as she pursued university studies and spent some time overseas.

"Initially, it was good to have that break because I had been playing so much netball but when I got back from overseas I definitely found myself looking for something extra,” she said.

"It felt good to get back into the Claws outfit and it was a really good year for the team, just missing out on making the grand final by one point.

"Our goal for 2017 is to not only make the grand final but to win it. As a team that won't change but there is also a lot of focus on individual goals as well.”

James has always played in an attacking position since she started netball at age seven.

"I really just love netball and that means it's not hard for me,” she said. "It's about the game and competing well but it's also about making some really good friends along the way.”

Following a recent two-day camp in Rockhampton, the Claws players are now concentrating on home programs which include ball work, foot work and position specific skills, along with ongoing fitness work.

They return to camp on January 21 before being involved in a series of junior clinics across the Capricorn region in January and February.

The Claws season starts on March 11-12 at Caloundra with games against the North Queensland Steelcats and the Wide Bay Thundercats.