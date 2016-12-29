32°
Sport

Claws captain keen to lead the way in 2017

Pam McKay
| 29th Dec 2016 7:00 AM
Jacinta James has been named the Capricorn Claws captain for season 2017.
Jacinta James has been named the Capricorn Claws captain for season 2017. Allan Reinikka ROK281216ajames2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NETBALL: Newly appointed captain Jacinta James says the Capricorn Claws are set for a stellar season in 2017 if the players' performances in pre-season are anything to go by.

"There's a lot of motivation to really prove ourselves to (new coach) Michelle Heatley and training in the gym and on-court has been going really well,” James said.

"What I've seen so far is that everyone's trying 110%; everyone is busting a gut to show that they deserve court time next season.

"Being part of a team, that's really important. If you're trying your heart out then you would want everyone else in the squad doing the same thing and that's exactly what's happening here.

"I think the squad has gelled well. The majority of the girls played together this year but it's good to have some new faces, some of whom are actually Claws players of the past.”

James was surprised but very excited about her appointment as captain, and said she was looking forward to leading the team alongside vice-captains Keanna Hopkins and Courtney Wheeler.

"It was a bit of a surprise actually and I'm very humbled by it,” she said.

"I love that I'll get to mentor and work with the younger girls in our team and it will be great to share the experience with Keanna and Courtney.

"I think it makes for an effective leadership group because each of us brings different characteristics.

"I would like to hope that I bring calmness and an ability to be objective under pressure. Keanna brings plenty of experience to the role and Courtney is very much the motivator, the one who really inspires players to perform.

"I think it is good in that we have someone from the leadership group in each section of the court - attack, defence and centre court.”

Coach Heatley said she was impressed with the trio's combination of skills, experience and leadership qualities and said together they would bring strategy, calmness and organisation to the team.

James, 25, returned to the Claws in 2016 after having several years out of the team as she pursued university studies and spent some time overseas.

"Initially, it was good to have that break because I had been playing so much netball but when I got back from overseas I definitely found myself looking for something extra,” she said.

"It felt good to get back into the Claws outfit and it was a really good year for the team, just missing out on making the grand final by one point.

"Our goal for 2017 is to not only make the grand final but to win it. As a team that won't change but there is also a lot of focus on individual goals as well.”

James has always played in an attacking position since she started netball at age seven.

"I really just love netball and that means it's not hard for me,” she said. "It's about the game and competing well but it's also about making some really good friends along the way.”

Following a recent two-day camp in Rockhampton, the Claws players are now concentrating on home programs which include ball work, foot work and position specific skills, along with ongoing fitness work.

They return to camp on January 21 before being involved in a series of junior clinics across the Capricorn region in January and February.

The Claws season starts on March 11-12 at Caloundra with games against the North Queensland Steelcats and the Wide Bay Thundercats.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Moving the pensioner goal posts is a tough call

Moving the pensioner goal posts is a tough call

IT'S little wonder that the Australian Government's changes to the pension have caused so much anxiety and anger among affected people.

Wet weather won't stop family fishing fun

FISHING ADVENTURES: Heather Pratt visiting from England, pictured with her grandchildren, Charlie (back), Grace and Billy Hemmings having a fish at Ross Creek yesterday.

Families out and about despite rainy conditions

GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out

FIRST TIME TO CQ: The Rubens are making their way to Rockhampton as part of their North Queensland Summer Tour 2017.

From DJ's to bands to comedy, we've got you covered

DASHCAM: Motorists' near miss with B-Double on mountain

A truck crossing double white lines going up the Mount Morgan Range

UPDATE: Second motorist describes truck driver's behaviour

Local Partners

Wet weather won't stop family fishing fun

Heather said this was her first Christmas on the Coast with her daughter, son-in-law and three grand kids, after they moved to Australia five years ago.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out

FIRST TIME TO CQ: The Rubens are making their way to Rockhampton as part of their North Queensland Summer Tour 2017.

From DJ's to bands to comedy, we've got you covered

What's On for kids these holidays

.

What to do around CQ?

Rockhampton dancers to learn from one of the best

LITTLE STARS: Romana Bellew with Gretel Scarlett after her last workshop in Rockhampton. BELOW: The junior workshop group at Capricorn School of Dancing.

Homegrown musical theatre star Gretel Scarlett is returning to CQ

Isaac region lights up the night with seasonal sparkle

Middlemount winner of best residential, 3-73 Centenary Drive.

Entrants lit up towns around the region with magical displays.

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds 'suffers stroke'

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds 'suffers stroke'

CARRIE Fisher’s mum, Debbie Reynolds, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a possible stroke.

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out

FIRST TIME TO CQ: The Rubens are making their way to Rockhampton as part of their North Queensland Summer Tour 2017.

From DJ's to bands to comedy, we've got you covered

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt had an accident the day she died. Picture: Instagram

He reportedly lost his life on Christmas Day

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!