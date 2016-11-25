Climate Council to Hanson: Yeppoon is the wrong spot

Pauline Hanson's One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Pauline Hanson has been labelled a \"one-trick pony\" as federal MPs react to the One Nation leader's explosive first speech to the Senate in which she warned Australia is being swamped by Muslims. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

UPDATE:

THE Climate Council have responded to the news of Pauline Hanson's visit to Yeppoon.

The party leader, alongside One Nation senators from both Queensland and New South Wales, are today spending the day on the reef with journalists to claim that it is "alive and well”.

But the organisation says focusing on Great Keppel Island, more than 1,000km away from where the severe coral bleaching begins, paints an inaccurate message.

"We invite the One Nation senators to come with us, and other marine scientists, to where the coral bleaching has actually occurred. They would see the devastating impacts with their own eyes," The Climate Council's Professor Lesley Hughes said.

"If One Nation is worried about the reef they are visiting the wrong spot. They are 1000km away from where the action is."

"As Minister for Environment Josh Frydenberg and QLD Environment Minister Steven Miles meet today for the Reef Ministerial Council meeting to discuss its report to the UNESCO world heritage committee on the state of the reef and how the Federal and Queensland governments are acting to protect it, it's vital that our decision-makers be armed with the facts.

"This trip is like taking journalists reporting on a conflict to a 5 star holiday resort miles away from the actual war zone. We're happy to take the senators to an area actually affected by the bleaching so they can see for themselves. It's clear they are in need of more information and we'd be happy to provide it."

INITIAL:

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson is gracing the shores, and waters, of Yeppoon today.

The controversial politician has brought with her a team of One Nation senators, and is on an apparent mission to disprove the presence of reef death around Great Keppel Island.

The visit is intended to share a wider message of denial, with the party claiming declarations of reef death on the Great Barrier Reef are "lies” from various groups.

It is currently unclear why Ms Hanson and the One Nation party chose a Yeppoon site to promote this message.

It is widely known that The Northern Sector of the coast, from Port Douglas and more north, is the most severely affected with significant coral mortality.

But it is understood Ms Hanson holds concerns for the region's tourism industry, with operators reportedly suggesting the widespread media discourse over the reef's death have steered people away from dive-tourism.