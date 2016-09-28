30°
Clive puts road before ramp

Madeline McDonald
| 28th Sep 2016 8:55 AM
BITUMEN ROAD: Clive King wants the road to the Coorooman Creek boat ramp fixed before any further upgrades are made.
BITUMEN ROAD: Clive King wants the road to the Coorooman Creek boat ramp fixed before any further upgrades are made. Chris Ison ROK181214cboatramp1

THE upgraded Coorooman Creek boat ramp has seen the popular fishing spot become a huge contributor in alleviating the pressure on the Capricorn Coast's most used boat ramp, Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

And a share in the Palaszczuk Government's $30 million infrastructure boost could see more upgrades to the local ramp to assist in the increased traffic flow.

But local fisherman and president of the Central Queensland Boat Ramp Action Group Clive King has called any future upgrades to the Coorooman Creek boat ramp a "waste of time and money” if the access road to the fishing spot is not fixed first.

His comments come after Keppel MP Brittany Lauga announced investigations into whether or not GPS waypoints or permanent navigation markers would be installed in Coorooman Creek due to the moving sand bars at the mouth of the creek creating a degree of difficulty for boaties locating the best depth water in the entrance.

Mrs Lauga said the upgrades had also taken some pressure off the always congested boat ramps at Rosslyn Bay after the Queensland Government spent $550,000 on duplicating the Coorooman Creek boat ramp to four lanes which, along with Livingstone Shire Council's expansion of the car-trailer parking area, has made the ramp much busier.

"If viable, the initiative has the potential to improve safety and accessibility at Coorooman Creek and may encourage more people to get out on the water at busy times on the Capricorn Coast,” Mrs Lauga said.

"With Queensland leading the nation with boat registrations, it's important we cater for growth and demand well into the future.”

Mr King agreed the facilities at the boat ramp had improved,but he said the job was only half done.

"No one in their right mind is going to tow their huge vessel down a dirt road like that unless it becomes a bitumen road,” he said.

"Of course Coorooman Creek is a welcomed upgrade and last year's work has certainly improved it but we need the council to do their bit and put a bitumen road in to take some small pressure off Rosslyn Bay because that's the critical issue right now.

"My boat gets so damaged using Coorooman Creek, I have to drive so slowly and there's all dust inside the boat by the time I get it to the ramp, not to mention the little dints and dings from the rocks flying up, it's just not fair to boaties. As tax payers we believe we can be delivered a much better job than a dirt road leading to a first class boat ramp.

"If a bitumen road is put in it will give people some choice but, until then, upgrades aren't going to give us any benefit.”

Clive puts road before ramp

THE upgraded Coorooman Creek boat ramp has become a popular spot.

