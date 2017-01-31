CLOSING: Three Rocky stores shutting their doors

IN the past week, three Rockhampton businesses have announced they are closing their doors.

Glenfords Tool Centre

After 25 years of trading in Rockhampton, local business Glenfords Discount Tool Centre have announced their closure.

Glenfords' owner has decided to retire, with the last day of trade scheduled for February 28, 2017.

All stock is discounted to clear with substantial savings across the whole range which includes Sidchrome, Stanley, Irwin, Genius, Yamaha, Sutton, Kinchrome, Spot-On, Imex, Hot Devil, Senco, Milwaukee, Makita, Hitachi, Dewalt, Bosch, Metabo, Pure Gas, Uni Mig, Airco, Paslode and Duofast.

RT Edwards Rockhampton

Stockland Rockhampton Management has confirmed RT Edwards will close its doors on Saturday 12th February.

Ahead of its closure the store is hosting a closing down sale with all floor stock up to 50% off, including the latest TV's computers, washers, fridges and furniture.

Stockland Rockhampton will announce a new retailer for the RT Edwards tenancy soon.

Stockland Acting Retail Manager, Niki Kelly, said: "We are very disappointed to see the closure of RT Edwards at Stockland Rockhampton. The centre is experiencing high demand from retailers who are eager to open new stores. We look forward to introducing a number of exciting, new retailers to our customers in Rockhampton soon."

The RT Edwards Bundaberg store is also closing on the same date.

Howards Storage World Rockhampton

The storage specialist in the Redhill Homemaker Centre have announced their closure and a closing down sale.

Howards Storage World customers received emails on Friday afternoon advising of the closure of Rockhampton store

The email stated: 'Closing down sale 50% off store wide Howards Rockhampton only.'

The pending closure comes after Howards Storage World went into administration in December, 2016.

A restructuring team from Deloitte were appointed to Howards Storage World while voluntary administrators Vaughan Strawbridge and David Lombe were appointed to companies that run 29 of the retailer's stores across QLD, NSW and Victoria.