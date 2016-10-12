30°
'Clown' charged amid report baby's grave targeted

Melanie Plane
| 12th Oct 2016 9:51 AM Updated: 10:00 AM
evil clown
evil clown Grosescu Alberto Mihai

TO THE disgust of community members and police officials, people dressed as clowns have reportedly taken their antics 'too far' in Rockhampton overnight.

Members of the community shared their outrage on social media overnight following reports two clowns targeted the grave of a baby at the North Rockhampton Cemetery.

In an utterly disgusting act, around 10pm, clowns reportedly took to a baby grave featuring a cot with a bat, prompting response from police crews including the dog squad.

The clowns reportedly fled through Moores Creek before being apprehended by police on Kerrigan St, on the bridge near the intersection of Kerrigan, Feez and Moores Creek Rd.

While he could not confirm the cemetery incident, a Queensland Police spokesman said police apprehended a 36-year-old West Rockhampton man dressed as a clown near the cemetery and he was charged with public nuisance.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after Rockhampton police issued a warning to residents dressing up as clowns.

"The Queensland Police Service has received reports of concerning behaviour involving people dressing up as clowns with the intent to scare others," a Rockhampton Police spokeswoman said.

"Police will not tolerate anyone engaging in intimidating or anti-social behaviour.

"Police will treat all reported matters seriously and people need to be aware that by engaging in these activities, they may be committing criminal offences or become victims of crime themselves."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  clown, clowns, north rockhampton cemetery, public nuisance

