Clown purge descends on the people of Rockhampton

A LOCAL three year old got the fright of his life over the weekend when clowns holding fake handguns dragged baseball bats against the fence of his family home.

His mum who has asked not to be named is furious with the latest epidemic of weapon wielding clowns who are frightening the Central Queensland community.

The Rocky woman said it was about 6.30pm on Saturday when the clowns walked along the side fence of her house which is located along a main road.

"The dog was barking and my three year old opened the front door which is on a landing that overlooks the side of the yard, they were walking past, he told the dog to be quiet," she said.

"The clowns decided to get a rise by then dragging the baseball bat along the fence, that's when my three year old saw them and came screaming to me.

"I locked the door and looked outside from my kitchen window with over looks this main road, they moved on walking around with the bat and a fake shot gun."

The local mum was furious so she made a call to the police to report the incident.

"Police were called and they were looking for the pair but I don't believe they found them."

"They advised me that what they're doing is illegal.

"It's illegal to carry weapons or fake weapons in public to create fear and it's illegal to possess and disguise and cause fear or be a public menace while in them."

The Rocky resident said the whole thing made her mad but especially the effect it has had on children.

"My son was very upset that night and had trouble going to be bed."

"He has since not mentioned it but he hasn't wanted to sleep in his own room since.

"It's hard to explain to a three and a half year old that something they saw, that looked dangerous and confronting isn't real, to them it is all very real.

"It traumatised my dog too, she went from barking when needed to non-stop barking at even cars and trucks on their way past at all hours of the night."

The local mum is adamant the "stupid internet phase needs to end", she admits some phases have been funny in the past and she has a good sense of humour but believes this one isn't going to end well.

"It's mostly young people doing it for a 'joke' but it allows people with more sinister motives to act too...so how do you know who's who."

"People are going to get arrested, someone dressed as a clown is either going to get hurt or run over and it traumatised kids.

"People shouldn't feel worried that they're going to be confronted by an idiot trying to scare them whenever the leave the house after dark, there's enough creeps out there as it is."