29°
News

Clown purge descends on the people of Rockhampton

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 10th Oct 2016 11:34 AM
scary horror clown face isolated on a black background colour image
scary horror clown face isolated on a black background colour image Nathanx1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LOCAL three year old got the fright of his life over the weekend when clowns holding fake handguns dragged baseball bats against the fence of his family home.

His mum who has asked not to be named is furious with the latest epidemic of weapon wielding clowns who are frightening the Central Queensland community.

The Rocky woman said it was about 6.30pm on Saturday when the clowns walked along the side fence of her house which is located along a main road.

"The dog was barking and my three year old opened the front door which is on a landing that overlooks the side of the yard, they were walking past, he told the dog to be quiet," she said.

"The clowns decided to get a rise by then dragging the baseball bat along the fence, that's when my three year old saw them and came screaming to me.

"I locked the door and looked outside from my kitchen window with over looks this main road, they moved on walking around with the bat and a fake shot gun."

The local mum was furious so she made a call to the police to report the incident.

"Police were called and they were looking for the pair but I don't believe they found them."

"They advised me that what they're doing is illegal.

"It's illegal to carry weapons or fake weapons in public to create fear and it's illegal to possess and disguise and cause fear or be a public menace while in them."

The Rocky resident said the whole thing made her mad but especially the effect it has had on children.

"My son was very upset that night and had trouble going to be bed."

"He has since not mentioned it but he hasn't wanted to sleep in his own room since.

"It's hard to explain to a three and a half year old that something they saw, that looked dangerous and confronting isn't real, to them it is all very real.

"It traumatised my dog too, she went from barking when needed to non-stop barking at even cars and trucks on their way past at all hours of the night."

The local mum is adamant the "stupid internet phase needs to end", she admits some phases have been funny in the past and she has a good sense of humour but believes this one isn't going to end well.

"It's mostly young people doing it for a 'joke' but it allows people with more sinister motives to act too...so how do you know who's who."

"People are going to get arrested, someone dressed as a clown is either going to get hurt or run over and it traumatised kids.

"People shouldn't feel worried that they're going to be confronted by an idiot trying to scare them whenever the leave the house after dark, there's enough creeps out there as it is."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  clown purge, clowns, creepy clown, illegal acts, queensland police service, rockhampton

Mackay's $580m ring road ignites push for Rocky western bypass

Mackay's $580m ring road ignites push for Rocky western...

MARGARET Strelow and Dominic Doblo don't always agree, but when it comes to fast-tracking an economic boost for the region they stand together

Rotary expo shows pride

Arabella Rose with cows at the Expo

The Moranbah Rotary Home and Leisure Expo delivered a day of fun

19-year-old hit by car still in Rockhampton Hospital

Emergency Services: Ambulance, QAS,Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

19-year-old injured after car accident

Clown purge descends on the people of Rockhampton

scary horror clown face isolated on a black background colour image

Rockhampton family has first encounter with creepy clowns

Local Partners

Rotary expo shows pride

The Moranbah Rotary Home and Leisure Expo delivered a fun packed family weekend at the Moranbah Community Centre.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

The weekend Coast Guard wrap-up

New Coast Guard Yeppoon members were trained in use of a life raft which is an essential part of the Competent Crew qualification.

The Coast Guard responded to three boats over the weekend.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

New heavy festival for Australia announces first acts.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Band leaves state champs on high note

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver Band.

Capricornia Silver Band celebrates success at State championships.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

$235000 NEG! BIG DECK! SIZE DOES MATTER! EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA AND ROOMS!

5 Duncan Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 3 $235,000

769m2 fenced allotment with landscaped tropical gardens. Great side access, plenty of room for vehicle access. Ample room for a shed /pool. Close to Hospitals...

Legal Height Underneath!!!!

3 Donovan Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 3 $279,000

This property has it all for lifestyle and functionality. Beautifully presented family home situated on an easement free, flat 800m2 block in a convenient area of...

Great VALUE!! Price Reduced Owner Relocating...

11 Gardner Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 Offers over...

SMART buying on The Range. This home is conveniently located and only minutes from Rockhampton's major hospitals, Allenstown shopping centre, Public and Private...

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

Great Value Low-set Home with Rumpus

310 Halford Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $250,000

Be quick to inspect this low maintenance three bedroom home in Frenchville. This home is neat and tidy with a modern kitchen and air-conditioned living area and...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Reap the Rewards from this Investment

Units 1-2, 57 Deacon Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 2 $284,000

This classic gable has been transformed into two units and also has current leases in place. Substantial improvements have been carried out to this property to...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

Elevated Views - We are SELLING

34 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Fresh to the market. This well built elevated high-set home with panoramic island- ocean and hinterland views is as solid as they come. The minute you step into...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches