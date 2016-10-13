31°
'Clown purge' Facebook page faces legal action

13th Oct 2016 8:14 AM Updated: 14th Oct 2016 7:56 AM
Pennywise the clown from Stephen King’s novel It
Pennywise the clown from Stephen King’s novel It

A FACEBOOK page dedicated to the 'clown purge' has issued an apology for all the "bad things that have happened".

The QLD Clown Purge Facebook page, has changed its name to QLD Clown Siting [sic] overnight, telling a commenter legal action is the reason for the change.

The apology asked the public to let police do their job, and not take actions of violence against the clowns.

"Due to current circumstances, we're apologising to this page for all the bad things that have happened upon the clowns dangerous attacks," an admin wrote.

"As we do not want to take any responsibility for these attacks we're changing it to a clown sighting page."

"Do not take these actions into your own hands, let the police deal with the idiots.

"We don't want anyone else hurt than what has already happened.

"People are getting hurt and possibly killed over these actions, we do not tolerate violence towards the public."

 

Over the past week, the Facebook page has featured threatening statuses urging people to nominate schools for clowns to visit and telling people if they go 'clown hunting', they might come home and find their "little sister, niece, daughter missing".

 

