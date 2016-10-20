Club reflects on year's success

Earlier this year, the Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Sunset held its annual changeover of office bearers.

President for 2015 -16, Glenda Ireland handed over the reins of office to Debbie Orr for the coming year.

The venue was filled to capacity with club members, partners, guests and representatives from other clubs.

Lindell Lutton was emcee and kept the program running smoothly throughout the evening.

She opened the proceedings by congratulating outgoing president Glenda on the excellent job she has done as President and then calling on Glenda to welcome all those present.

In the official part of the program, toasts were made to International Inner Wheel by Past President of Inner Wheel Australia Margaret Whitchurch and to the gentlemen by club member Anne Riley.

In her annual report Glenda listed the many activities both social, hands on and fundraising for charities that the club has organised during the year.

These included a highly successful Christmas Trail which raised $12,500 for Wahroonga to counsel troubled and abused children, taking turns at selling tickets at the weekly meat tray raffle which raises the funds to support the many charities, serving morning tea to 350 visitors to the World Brahman Congress, organising the cloak room for the Rocky River Run, Relay for Life, Christmas Gift Wrapping for the Heart Foundation as well as assisting at the Rocky Swap. Other charities supported include Horse Riding for the Disabled, Birribee Disability Care and Anglicare.

The Sunset Club helped with the sponsorship of the Rockhampton North Rotary's Bird Calendar which raises funds for cancer research, a cause which is dear to the hearts of everyone as three members are currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

President Glenda inducted four new members during the year and welcomed them most heartily to the club. She then presented gifts to the members of her executive committee

After conducting the induction ceremony President Glenda handed over the collar of office to incoming President Debbie who congratulated her predecessor on the wonderful year that the club has had under her leadership and outlined her plans for another exciting year ahead.

President Debbie then introduced her executive committee to the audience as she presented them with their badges of office.

Another highlight of the night was the cutting of the anniversary cake which was a combined effort of the current and all the past club presidents in attendance.

The club members look forward to the coming year.