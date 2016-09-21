27°
Coal truck driver suing mine he crashed at

Geoff Egan
| 21st Sep 2016 6:00 AM

A FORMER mine truck driver who crashed his 280-tonne tip truck is suing Anglo Coal for injuries he claims have kept him out of work.

The Biloela man is suing Anglo and labour hire company Workpac for damages in relation to the injuries he received in the crash.

But lawyers for the mine claim the man, 57-year-old Glynn Martyn House , had hidden long-term injuries from them and lied on a medical declaration.

In January 2010 Mr House was driving a tipper at Anglo's Callide mine, carting soil from a digger to a dump site.

He was an employee of Workpac but Anglo had recently offered him a fixed-term contract.

On one trip Mr House drove over a rise and saw the truck in front of him had stopped. He slammed on the truck's emergency brakes but still crashed into the other vehicle.

Mr House told the Brisbane District Court he was trapped inside the truck for two hours.

"The pain was excruciating," he said.

"I have pain to this day from it."

He was eventually removed from the truck and airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital. He was discharged two hours later and diagnosed with bruising to his legs. He returned to work the next day for an investigation of the crash.

Mr House told the court was unable to work until September 2011, but returned to driving trucks until his fixed-term contract was not extended in April 2013.

He told the court he has not been able to find work since.

But barrister Graeme Crow , representing Anglo and Workpac, pointed to medical records that showed Mr House had suffered from lower back pain between 1994 and 2004 that had prevented him from working in the past.

Mr Crow said when Mr House did a medical test to be employed by Anglo he had lied about long-term back pain, claiming it had not affected him for 15 years.

But Mr House denied he had deliberately misled the examiner.

"It's not something I've hidden. It's not something I could hide. Why would I?" he said.

The trial continues.

