Coast Guard tows two broken down boats to safety

New Coast Guard Yeppoon members were trained in use of a life raft which is an essential part of the Competent Crew qualification.

YEPPOON'S Rosslyn Bay Harbour car park was chocka block with boaties yesterday, as locals and visitors take advantage of the calmer weather conditions.

The Coast Guard was called upon for assistance twice on Saturday, with two broken down vessels requiring a tow.

Deputy commander Paul Florian said the first incident occurred around 8.30am, only two to three nautical miles north east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Two people were aboard a small 4.4m boat when it had engine failure, and was towed back to the harbour shortly after.

Later that morning, a large 6.5m catamaran with approximately six people on board suffered electrical problems and battery failure while moored at the southern end of Great Keppel Island on Long Beach.

Mr Florian said it was slow tow back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour by Gormans Removal Rescue boat.

It was then jump-started with the Coast Guard's battery pack.

Deputy commander Paul Florian said almost 90% of the car park was full of boat trailers, however not all of them had registered their trip out wide with the Coast Guard.

"The amount of boats going out today compared to the amount that have logged their trip is very disproportionate,” Mr Florian said.

"We encourage all boaties to let us know their trip details, and also have a working VHF radio on board, and monitor the emergency channel 16 and the local channel 21.”