COAST GUARD: Two boats towed and exercise planned

FLYING HIGH: One -of the live demonstrations by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service

TOWS

A MOTOR cruiser broke down 3NM north of Rosslyn Bay on Thursday morning.

At 6.10am, Coast Guard Keppel Sands received a radio call for help from the sole occupant of the vessel, which had left the harbour at 4am headed for Airlie Beach but had to abort due to a leak in the cooling system.

Gormans Removals Rescue responded and towed the vessel back by 8.30am.

Coast Guard Yeppoon received a call for help from a 4.5m runabout with four people on board which had run out of fuel at 2.15pm on Saturday.

A private vessel offered to tow the boat back to harbour, but Gormans Removals Rescue was also despatched.

As the towing boat was the same size as the boat in trouble and travelling slowly, Gormans Removals Rescue took over the tow.

UPCOMING EXERCISE

Coast Guard Yeppoon and Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service wish to advise they will be conducting joint exercised on the Capricorn Coast throughout this week.

Subject to weather and operational requirements, the exercises will be conducted at Wreck Point from 10.30am-12pm Tuesday and Wednesday.