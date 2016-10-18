Coast market making steals from Sydney

ARE people ditching the over-priced Sydney market for Yeppoon?

A stunning penthouse in Yeppoon went for a cool $865,000 last week to a couple looking to retire in CQ, and Ray White Yeppoon principal Debbie Lodwick said a lot of people were choosing to relocate to the coastal town.

"People are selling down south and can see that they can get a lot for their money here,” she said.

"They might sell something in Sydney for $1.5million and replace it with something up here for $800,000 or $900,000.

"They have all that money left over, and it is a lovely lifestyle.

"There is a luxury market for Yeppoon. If they are selling down south they can sort of see that they can get a lot for their money here.”

The Cliff St penthouse had to wait a while before finding its perfect buyer, and Ms Lodwick said it was indicative of the market's current strength.

She said it had been a strong 12 months.

"I think the market is just picking up so much,” Ms Lodwick said.

"We are really flat out at the moment and people are realising it's a great time to buy. Especially high end property.

"This one was a beautiful three bedroom unit that is open planned.

"It has a big en-suite, and two and a half baths. And it has a huge deck; that was a huge selling point for the buyer.”

Ms Lodwick said the market was also seeing an influx of buyers from "out west”, either after selling previous properties or looking to upgrade.