29°
News

Cockatoo to reopen Baralaba mine with a new name

Frazer Pearce | 18th Oct 2016 5:58 PM
ONE OPTION: Moving coal from Baralaba to Dawson Mine's wash plant by train is one of four options being considered by Cockatoo Coal.
ONE OPTION: Moving coal from Baralaba to Dawson Mine's wash plant by train is one of four options being considered by Cockatoo Coal.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Baralaba North coal mine is set to return to production next year after it was mothballed in February, with the loss of 70 jobs, due to concerns about its viability

Cockatoo Coal Limited made the announcement in its annual report this week with chairman Peter Richards saying the mine had the backing of USA based Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings and remained in good order.

"After what has been another difficult year, Cockatoo Coal Limited (Cockatoo) has now emerged from voluntary administration (in July) having been recapitalised, reorganised and reverted to shareholders' and directors' control,” he said.

"The directors and executive management are now firmly focused on returning the Baralaba North mine to production and the company to profitability.

"Regrettably, the process of administration (November) and placement of the mine on care and maintenance (in February) has been trying on all of the company's stakeholders, particularly our employees and their families.

"However, we now look forward to re-starting the mine in 2017 and providing a safe, secure and profitable operation for all returning and new employees and the community of Baralaba.

"As a reflection of our commitment to this mine and the community, we are proposing to rename the company Baralaba Coal Company Limited.

He said "the crisis” the company faced earlier this year was due to a number of reasons, including the sustained fall in coal prices resulting from imbalances in global supply and demand.

He said the impact of these "significantly lower coal prices” were compounded by the delay and uncertainty in receiving the required permits to increase production.

"In the absence of higher prices and without a clear pathway to alternate funding in the absence of the ANZ facility, it appeared inevitable that the company's financial position would not be sustainable within the 2016 financial year, which left the Board with few options but to place the company into voluntary administration,” he said.

Boston-based minerals firm Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings now owns 60% of the 10 billion new shares issued by the company, while the remaining 40% of the new shares were issued to JS Baralaba Wonbindi Pty Ltd.

Control of Cockatoo returned to its directors mid year on behalf of shareholders and the company is focused on resuming trading on the Australian Stock Exchange as soon as possible.

It is the third Central Queensland coal mine to announce plans to restart operations in recent months, after Glencore at Collinsville and Stanmore Coal at Issac Plains.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Victim of devastating crime wants to help juvenile offenders

Victim of devastating crime wants to help juvenile offenders

Wayne Sichter is $21,000 down and scared in his own home after teens broke in, stole and crashed his car, but he would rather see them helped than behind bars.

Third store opens for Statix Hairworkz

Hairdresser Vanessa Sherwood has opened her 3rd store.

local hairdresser recently opened up a third store

Heartbroken mum says 'energetic' child changed forever

TRYING HARD: Eli Giles, 2, with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Toddler in rehabilitaiton learning to swallow, hold head high.

Charlie's Law could see dangerous dog app or map

Charlie the Shih Tzu's legacy could live on in Charlie's Law.

The RRC could be open to dangerous dog map or app.

Local Partners

A beary fun story time at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN are invited to celebrate Winnie the Pooh's birthday at Isaac Libraries during National Children's Week.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink.

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

My Country exhibition opens at gallery

Sculptures featured in the My Country exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Indigenous artists works on display in new exhibition

Rocky artist gets tips about career from legend

Rockhampton artist Nora Hanasy Cheers with iconic Australian artist Ken Done at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13.

"... he is an amazing story teller..."

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

KIM Kardashian West is taking some "much-needed time off" after being robbed at gunpoint.

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Paramount Park Estate

Lot 115 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies ... $207,000

The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies at Paramount Park Estate. Choose from easy to build on level blocks or higher land...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $539,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Handyman&#39;s Dream! 2 Bed Cottage on 809m2 Allotment

136 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 $125,000 Neg

Attention all renovators! Boasting an 809sqm allotment, this cottage offers ample opportunity as an affordable first home or investment. -Tongue and Groove...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

DOUBLE BAY HIGH-CLEARANCE SHED WITH SIDE ACCESS!!

16 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Don't pass this one by as the seller is highly motivated to sell! Spacious and ideal for entertaining, the generous covered patio area is perfect for enjoying...

RENOVATOR ON PRESTIGEOUS LUCK AVENUE, 759M2 ALLOTMENT. $220,000

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $195,000

This quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for you. Catch and enjoy the...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Is this a better return than your super???

18 Leeds Avenue, Kawana 4701

Unit 20 17 $800,000

Tired of the ups and downs of the stock market? If you're looking for a secure investment with a steady income and no hidden surprises than 18 Leeds Avenue is a...

Wanting a Cute Home out of Town?

27 Neerkol Road, Stanwell 4702

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautiful highset weatherboard home on 1 acre, is concreted and lifted to legal height underneath ready to enclose. The 1 acre block is fenced with a paddock...

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.