OOPS: Coffee fails to mask the MDMA

A 20-YEAR-OLD man who thought coffee would disguise the smell of the drugs on his person faced the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Rockhampton man Charlie Harley pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of methylamphetamines at a Music Festival.

On October 2, the court heard that police witnessed Harley acting suspiciously near a fence at the festival and approached him.

After approaching Harley, police observed the man to be shaking. He was given warnings and then produced a package from his groin area.

The court heard the package was wrapped in a rag and laced with coffee "to fool the sniffer dogs".

Five capsules containing MDMA were found inside the package.

Magistrate Cameron Press was firm with his deliberation.

"You obviously have no respect for your life," Magistrate Press said.

"It is so obvious how dangerous these types of drugs can be.

"You have gone to extraordinary lengths to participate in an activity that you clearly know is illegal.

"If you come back before the courts on a similar matter you might be moving closer a term of imprisonment."

Harley was fined $750 referred to SPER and ordered to attend a drug assessment course in November.

No conviction was recorded but Press warned Harley not to come back before the court.