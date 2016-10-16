28°
Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

Madeline McDonald | 16th Oct 2016 11:30 AM
BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.
BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink. It's an experience and a science that brings together people all over the world.

Which is why Craig started his own coffee distributing business in Yeppoon, known as Coffee of Capricorn.

Coffee of Capricorn is a local coffee distributing business that provides quality coffee to the Central Queensland region stocking the globally known brand Piazza Doro, as well as two exclusive Coffee of Capricorn brands.

Craig, whose wife co-owns Lure Living, said his friend owned a coffee distribution company and had wanted a distributor in the CQ region for a number of years.

"Being café owners ourselves, we know what's required of coffee distributors,” he said.

"The servicing and the barista training are the two most important parts of coffee distribution, aside from obviously the coffee itself, which is what we really focus on here.

"Our goal is to ensure coffee is being distributed to the right people and it's being made in the right way so customers enjoy the experience. There's extensive barista training and part of our courses is having the knowledge of what the coffee bean is and where it comes from.

"Piazza Doro has just been through a relaunch and it's UTZ certified which means it's farmed ethically and there's no chemicals used in the process.”

The Coffee of Capricorn team comprises of Craig, Joanne Gallagher and Julia Sevier, who spend their time brewing, distributing, making and drinking coffee at the business tasting room and office, off Tanby Rd.

The business has been operating for three months but has only started to get the gears, or beans, grinding.

"We wanted a bit more of a soft opening to make sure we were ready to take everything on board and do it right the first time,” Craig said.

"Coffee is a really trendy thing now: It used to be meeting at the pub for a business meeting or to catch up with your mates but these days it's all happening in cafes, around coffee, with all different age groups and our goal is to have all those people really experience the taste of coffee and enjoy it.

"There's extensive free barista training when a client comes on board and we train them in their workplace with the machines they'll be using.

"We are also looking at offering the barista course to anyone who's interested and may not be an employee of a client.

"We're local distributors and we're here to help the community.”

Joanne said another benefit of being a local distributor was the job opportunity for baristas.

"We're also going to have a database of baristas who've been trained so, if a café loses an employee at last minute or someone calls in sick and they can't replace them, we have a database of trained baristas who will be able to jump in to work that shift,” she said.

