Coffee shop ready to cash in

LUCKY CUP: The Two Professors owner Rory Cremin is thrilled with the proposed seven-storey apartment building for William St.

JUST two years into life as a small business owner and Rory Cremin looks set to become the envy of the Rockhampton bean world.

The owner of Rockhampton coffee shop The Two Professors on William St feels like he is about to hit the jackpot.

Only next door to The Two Professors is vacant prime real estate which on Thursday, The Morning Bulletin revealed was awaiting a proposed seven-storey apartment building.

While it is still unsure when the proposed apartment building will commence construction, it is shaping as a big win for the city and a bigger win for The Two Professors.

"Hopefully it will help us expand our store and our branding,” Rory said.

"With seven-storeys worth of people, a lot customers should be coming into our store and obviously people that are living close by will be able to get their coffee here.

"More importantly the town in general needs more capacity to house more people.”

The structure is expected to include 35 residential units allowing shops like The Two Professors to thrive.

The preliminary design of the 37 William Street site, next door to The Two Professors. Contributed

Not yet 24, Rory is paving the way for other young business owners to tackle their own ventures.

"Business is going great. We have been here just over two years and while I am here all the time, I have loved every minute of owning a small business,” he said.

"It is on-going but I am just enjoying the ride.

"Unfortunately we don't own the building here but if all things go well then we should be in a position to expand, perhaps to other stores. It isn't in the works right now but never say never.

"I have to applaud the local and state governments for allowing this proposal to go ahead. I definitely think it is the right move in terms of development.

"We have the riverbank coming along as well and it is just good to see the ball rolling.”