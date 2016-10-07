30°
News

Coffee shop ready to cash in

Matty Holdsworth | 7th Oct 2016 4:20 PM
LUCKY CUP: The Two Professors owner Rory Cremin is thrilled with the proposed seven-storey apartment building for William St.
LUCKY CUP: The Two Professors owner Rory Cremin is thrilled with the proposed seven-storey apartment building for William St. Matty Holdsworth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST two years into life as a small business owner and Rory Cremin looks set to become the envy of the Rockhampton bean world.

The owner of Rockhampton coffee shop The Two Professors on William St feels like he is about to hit the jackpot.

Only next door to The Two Professors is vacant prime real estate which on Thursday, The Morning Bulletin revealed was awaiting a proposed seven-storey apartment building.

While it is still unsure when the proposed apartment building will commence construction, it is shaping as a big win for the city and a bigger win for The Two Professors.

"Hopefully it will help us expand our store and our branding,” Rory said.

"With seven-storeys worth of people, a lot customers should be coming into our store and obviously people that are living close by will be able to get their coffee here.

"More importantly the town in general needs more capacity to house more people.”

The structure is expected to include 35 residential units allowing shops like The Two Professors to thrive.

The preliminary design of the 37 William Street site, next door to The Two Professors.
The preliminary design of the 37 William Street site, next door to The Two Professors. Contributed

Not yet 24, Rory is paving the way for other young business owners to tackle their own ventures.

"Business is going great. We have been here just over two years and while I am here all the time, I have loved every minute of owning a small business,” he said.

"It is on-going but I am just enjoying the ride.

"Unfortunately we don't own the building here but if all things go well then we should be in a position to expand, perhaps to other stores. It isn't in the works right now but never say never.

"I have to applaud the local and state governments for allowing this proposal to go ahead. I definitely think it is the right move in terms of development.

"We have the riverbank coming along as well and it is just good to see the ball rolling.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland, coffee, rockhampton, rockhampton regional council, the two professors

Coffee shop ready to cash in

Coffee shop ready to cash in

The owner of Rockhampton coffee shop The Two Professors on William St feels like he is about to hit the jackpot.

UPDATE: Man to be transported to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a 26-year-old man to hospital after he was involved in a three-car crash.

UPDATE 4.30PM: Man to be transported to the Royal Brisbane Hospital

Pool upgrade floating along in time for summer

Work underway at the North Rockhampton Pool.

The council and State Government project is almost complete

Kenny brings the horse power to new CBD business

Kenny the Clydesdale will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides through Rockhampton CBD from tonight, October 7.

Take a trot on the wild side with new ride through Rocky CBD.

Local Partners

William celebrates turning 90 years old

Recently family gathered at Diggers Bowls Club to celebrate William John Williams (Bill) 90th birthday

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

DRONE: 34 trees vandalised on Capricorn Coast overnight

Over 26 trees along Scenic Highway near Cedar Park vandalised overnight.

Cap coast residents appalled at overnight vandalism

Kenny brings the horse power to new CBD business

Kenny the Clydesdale will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides through Rockhampton CBD from tonight, October 7.

Take a trot on the wild side with new ride through Rocky CBD.

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Burton's peculiar but not perfect

Eva Green, Asa Butterfield and Georgia Pemberton in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Director Tim Burton is at his wierdest with Miss Peregrine.

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Fabulous Family Home/Rumpus Room/Side Access -$324,000

19 Macnevin Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $324,000

Snap this One Up TODAY! What a perfect family home, 1st Home Buyers Home or Top Investment Property. This fantastic high-set home offers beautiful rich polished...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Lowset Home, Within Walking Distance of Everything You Need in Frenchville

161 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This three bedroom home provides a generous floorplan and gorgeous pine floors. It is an ideal investment or entry level home for those looking to get into the...

Flawless Standard in Luxury Family Living

3 Hodda Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 3 4 $449,000

This quality built modern home is fantastic for big families with 2 levels of opulent living! This home is in a nice high elevated position with sweeping views of...

Lowset Home with Solar Power in Wandal

166 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lovely lowset timber home has an air-conditioned modern kitchen with dining and lounge combined and a large rumpus room. The home has 3 bedrooms and is fully...

Great for Entertaining!

406 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 $229,000

Situated on a corner block and conveniently located close to an abundance of schools, shopping centres and parks this three bedroom home has all the perks for you...

9.608 Hectares in Bungundarra

4/487 Bungundarra, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the ... $255,000

This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the big country out this way. Just a short drive from town out past St Brendans College. This block has a few...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $469,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $469,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

Real estate on the upswing

A five-bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages in Yeppoon will cost $500 per week.

Rocky rental vacancy rates drop to 4.5 per cent

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA