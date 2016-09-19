'Colours of Queensland' artworks vying for top spot in state awards

EIGHT local artists are vying for a Queensland art award after submitting works that depict the colours of the state.

The art competition theme for this year was 'Colours of Queensland'.

Gracemere artist Emma Ward submitted 'Sunburnt Country' in the Queensland Regional Art Awards (QRAA) run by Flying Arts Alliance Inc which is celebrating 45 years inspiring the professional development of the visual and media arts as a lifetime interest or career aspiration.

Mrs Ward said part of her inspiration was drawn from growing up on a farm at Rossmoya.

"The Rossmoya soil is very much this rusty red colour," she said.

"It's not very often our farmers have green grass."

Mrs Ward said the colours also reminded her of the region's heat and humidity.

Artists were asked to consider what brings colour, vibrancy and life to their local community or region, drawing on personal experiences and observations.

All entries are eligible for the $10,000 Flying Arts 'Art for Life' Award and for selection in the touring exhibition.

Residents can vote for their favourite by 5pm Wednesday: People's Choice - Queensland Regional Art Awards 2016

The award winners will be announced on September 26.

QRAA is an annual visual arts prize and exhibition for established and emerging artists living in regional and remote Queensland.

Check out the local entries below or via the interactive map:

Sunburnt Country - Emma Ward

Sunburnt Country by Emma Ward Emma Ward

Artist Location: Gracemere

Medium: Acrylic on canvas (2015)

Dimensions: 61 x 76 x 4 cm

Artist Statement:

I have lived in Central Queensland all my life. Often, in our climate, 'green grass' is merely the stuff of legends, only showing itself on the rarest of occasions!. For the most part, the land is full of hot heat, red dust, dry grass, burning blood, sweat and tears for our local farmers. My family comes from the land around Ridgelands, Queensland and I have spent a lot of time growing up in the CQ bush lands around Rockhampton. For the most part, my vibrant memories of the Queensland bush are vivid and intense. The smell of the hot earth, the searing heat, the brightest of bright sunlight, and the feel of a sweaty trail running down your spine. This rugged country breeds a soul tough, full of tenacity, full of hope for those few weeks of the year that will bring much need rain, and that elusive green grass.

Fence Craler, Stanwell-Waroual Road - Elspeth Donlen

Fence Craler, Stanwell-Waroual Road by Elspeth Donlen Elspeth Donlen

Artist Location: Dalma

Medium: RAW Photography on cloth (2016)

Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 3 cm

Artist Statement:

Rockhampton, home to Beef Australia 2018 and Beef Capital of Australia. One of the linking assets to the region are cattle properties located off Stanwell-Waroula Road, only a stones throw away from urban life. While this road may be unfamiliar to many, it has a rich is history, shows the natural beauty of outback and rural colours, vibrancy of wildlife & a bustling local community. Properties not only house Brahmans, Texas Long Horns or but paddocks upon paddocks of Brolgas, Red Kangaroos, Emus, Dingoes, Bustards, Peacocks, Wedge Tailed Eagles you would never think to see come out onto the road. As an emerging artist I have a collection of over 2000 images ready for Solo Exhibition "On My Way". The image I wish to exhibit is the, fence crawling Brahman that stands beside the road overlooking the beauty of the country as you drive home.

Mapping the Colours - Carmen Beezley-Drake

Mapping the Colours by Carmen Beezley-Drake Carmen Beezley-Drake

Artist Location: Rockhampton

Medium: watercolour (2016)

Dimensions: 78 x 120 x 3 cm

Artist Statement:

Capturing the essence of this broad landscape seems a natural progression, having painted the Queensland landscape for so many years. The abstract shapes overlaid with colour create a rugged textural quality, as colours can change drastically with the seasons, from a dry red/ ochre to lush greens. Watercolours fluidity and transparency combined with its tendency to flow in a slightly uncontrolled manner can be an asset in creating the surface of the land and emphasis its abstract quality. I sketch the interlocking lines from maps until I have a grided pattern. Overlaying with splashes of colour letting it run freely blending into their own shapes, I pick up linear shapes and reinforce them in other areas. Structured lines represent the human interaction, etched into the landscape surface, both connecting and separating the spaces, the 'roads' sometime faint and often vibrant foretell the tangibility of marks that time will eventually obliterate.

Rockhampton Connections - Celeste Sherwood

Rockhampton Connections by Celeste Sherwood Celeste Sherwood

Artist Location: Rockhampton

Medium: Acrylic on canvas, digital photo - transfer medium (2016)

Dimensions: 115 x 112 x 2 cm

Artist Statement:

Connections bring colour, vibrancy and life to my local community: connections between past and present, reflected in the juxtaposition of heritage and contemporary architecture; ghosts of the past sit comfortably alongside youth bristling with tattoos and technology; connections between people - lovers, companions, workmates - meeting at cafes and bars, walking beside the river; connections between people and towns - bridges and rivers, roads and telephone wires - linking us. Though we are a diverse community we draw together, reflecting the human need for connection.

Cooee Bay - Erin Dunne

Cooee Bay by Erin Dunne Erin Dunne

Artist Location: Frenchville

Medium: Willow Charcoal on Arches 300gsm hot pressed paper (2016)

Dimensions: 56 x 76 x 0cm

Artist Statement:

As a child growing up on a cattle property in rural Central Queensland, I spent all year looking forward to our annual holiday at Cooee Bay, Yeppoon. My parents would drive my five younger siblings and I down to our grandparents' beach house to join them, and a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles, at our two-story fibro haven to celebrate Christmas and the New Year together. The subject of my drawing is burned into my memory as a backdrop and catalyst for a variety of formative experiences marked by the unbridled joy and magical excitement characteristic of childhood innocence. While this annual ritual has ceased since our families have grown older, when returning to Cooee Bay as an adult I find myself overcome by the potency of this place's strength to call forth reams of colourful memories that would otherwise lay dormant, buried beneath the responsibilities of adult life.

Balancing Act - Veronika Zeil

Balancing Act by Veronika Zeil Veronika Zeil

Artist Location: Rockyview

Medium: Acrylic, Charcoal, Cement and Binder on Board (2016)

Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 5 cm

Artist Statement:

My works reflect on the natural world, the perilous state of many species and the place where human and natural worlds collide. "Balancing Act" is a mixed media painting juxtaposing images, materials and colours of urban life with nature. The watery blues and turquoise reflect on Queensland's fresh and salt water habitats, the use of ply wood and cement represent continuously growing human impacts and the use of charcoal the transience of life. Our extraordinarily vibrant Queensland natural world is disappearing fast with growing human impacts on the natural world through urban sprawl, land-use practices and land developments. The little Black Cormorant may be equally at home in fresh and saltwater areas of urban centres as he is in his natural habitat, but we are struggling with the balancing act.

Fitzroy Storybook - Ainslie McMahon

Fitzroy Storybook by Ainslie McMahon Ainslie McMahon

Artist Location: Sandringham

Medium: acrylic (2016)

Dimensions: 60 x 120 x 4 cm

Artist Statement:

The Fitzroy River is so much more than its title - "Largest river catchment in Queensland". As the muddy waters of this majestic river flow through Rockhampton, and empty out into Keppel Bay, it provides an extremely valuable source of food and entertainment for all creatures great and small. The Fitzroy is endowed with a healthy ecosystem pulsating with life, which in turn promotes healthy fish stocks, contributing to superb recreational fishing/boating experiences for the local community, and tourists. On the banks of the Fitzroy, parks and walkways provide tranquility and an opportunity for reflection, in the midst of a bustling urban environment. Rockhampton is absolutely blessed to have the mighty Fitzroy River on its doorstep. This artwork celebrates the diversity of Rockhampton's valuable asset in all its natural glory; from the grey hues of the muddy banks, the ochres of tangled vegetation, to the aqua hues of water.

Pine Mountain, the orange cave - Maaret Sinkko

Pine Mountain, the orange cave by Maaret Sinkko Hugh Simmons

Artist Location: Yeppoon

Medium: oil on linen (2015)

Dimensions: 95 x 95 x 6 cm

Artist Statement:

The beautiful Rockhampton Trachyte formation (or volcanic plugs) including Pine Mountain, are integral to the identity of our hinterland. At any point in the back roads of the hinterland I know where I am. I know how to get home using the mountains and cross roads as a compass. Pine Mountain has eroded into bare smoothed rock and jagged screes. Wedged throughout are hoop pine, fig trees and acacia. Small caves and holes are worn out through time. The orange cave is found on the less-known northern escarpment. The colours I have used are inspired by the mountain's mineralogy. The true colours of the mountain as revealed though new cracks and fissures and the process of oxidization. Parts of the mountain appear bleached in the summer sun. The soil holds the mountain as if in a cradle in the same way the landscape makes me feel.