Combining her passions

NIKITA Nunn's passion lies in science, but the Year 8 student has found a way to combine it with another love.

The North Rockhampton State High School student was chosen as this months' The Morning Bulletin Young Writer Award for high school students.

Her story, The Red Flood, began with a science project, which she later adapted to suit an English assignment.

"I really like science and we did rocks as one of our topics in science this year, so that's what it's about; a rock, basically,” she said.

"We had a homework task and it stemmed from that and we had to write about a rock changing from one form to another.”

The story follows a 10-year-old rock as its world crumbles when the "red flood” hits her hometown.

Her bid to escape is not successful, but she does manage to save her younger sister, Lilly.

As the story comes to a close, the rock closes its eyes as it drifts away in the flood, and accepts its fate - that it will never see its family again.

Nikita said writing was something she enjoyed, but did not often dabble outside of school projects.

However, in her spare time between orchestra, homework and school, she enjoys reading - particularly science fiction novels.

The Divergent series is her favourite.

This isn't the first time though that Nikita's writing skills have been recognised.

Last year, she was selected by her school to interview and write an article for the Bulletin.

"I did an article last year for The Morning Bulletin, I came in and interviewed an elderly lady and wrote an article about her,” she said.

In the future, Nikita sees science trumping her other interests, hoping to become an allergist or a psychologist.