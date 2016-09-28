Community assistance program applications now open

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's Community Assistance Program round two has opened with applications closing on Monday, November 7.

The Community Assistance Program offers assistance to eligible organisations across the Rockhampton Region.

Not-for-profit and community organisations including sporting, cultural or general community groups are encouraged to apply for help with their events, activities or facilities.

Council can help to fund a number of things including improving facilities, adding features such as playground equipment or shade covers, as well as support for community events and activities.

Community groups need to meet specific criteria relating to each grant type, which are outlined in the fact sheets found on council's website www.rrc.qld.gov.au.

For more information phone 4932 9000 or go to www.rrc.qld.gov.au.and search for Grants and Sponsorships.