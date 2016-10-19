31°
News

Community concerns about house for 'troubled youths'

Michelle Gately
| 19th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
The 12ha block of land which was the subject of a residential development discussed in a Rockhampton Regional Council committee meeting.
The 12ha block of land which was the subject of a residential development discussed in a Rockhampton Regional Council committee meeting. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEDNESDAY 6AM: ALMOST 40 formal objections were lodged by the community about a proposed residential development in the foothills of the Berserker Ranges.

Among the submissions, concerns were raised about the extreme bushfire risk, access to the site, and whether the building would be used to house "troubled youths", creating safety concerns in the neighbourhood.

The development was debated in the Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory committee meeting yesterday, with councillors ultimately voting against the proposal.

The proposal was for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and shed to be built on a 12ha block of land on Holt St, Frenchville.

The property is difficult to access, with a new road from Woodland Dr required along the undeveloped Holt St road reserve.

The densely vegetated site, which also features steep slopes, is considered at high risk of bushfire.

Public consultation on the development ran from April 22 to May 18, with a total of 39 submissions.

In the committee meeting, Councillor Neil Fisher raised concerns the planning notice had not been required to be placed on a roadway with frequent passing traffic with the signage instead placed on a quiet road near the development.

Concerns were raised in submissions about the site's "extreme bushfire hazard".

The report tabled at the committee meeting concluded the risk remained high to the property and surrounding areas following a bushfire hazard assessment report submitted with the application.

In response to concerns about lack of access for two-wheel-drive vehicles to the site, council officers indicated engineering plans for a new access road from Woodland Dr had been provided.

"The proposed new access driveway will however contain slopes of 25% which will be suitable for two-wheel-drive vehicles but will still be inconsistent to the recommendations specified within the bushfire hazard report," the report stated.

Stormwater reports submitted to council also addressed concerns about changed flow around neighbouring houses, demonstrating there would be "no worsening to the downstream properties and infrastructure" as a result of the project.

An objection was also submitted raising concerns the property would be used "for assisting young troubled youths by providing relief and caring facilities for the under privileged".

Council officers confirmed the application was for a house only, which has a specific definition under the city plan.

"No other use has been considered or formed part of this assessment," the report said.

"Council will have no control on how a family operates/is structured, in the sense of containing any adopted/fostered children.

"It will only become a planning concern/issue should the use be defined as something other than a house, for example, a special needs accommodation or a community facility."

Councillors voted to reject the proposal, a decision which will be formally voted on at next week's full council meeting.

TUESDAY 11AM: A RESIDENTIAL development in the foothills of the Berserker Ranges has been rejected by councillors following concerns about bushfire preparation and dozens of formal objections from the community.

the proposal was debated in the planning and regulatory committee meeting this morning and related to a 12ha block of land on Holt St, Frenchville.

Access to the site would have involved the creation of a new access road from Woodland Dr, to be built along the undeveloped Holt St road reserve.

The area is described in a report tabled at the meeting as "highly vegetated", with a high risk for bushfire hazards on steep, undulating land.

Officers concluded in the report the developer had not provided "significant grounds" to justify the proposed development.

A final decision will be made in next week's full council meeting after it was unanimously rejected by councillors in the committee meeting.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council development development application frenchville rockhampton regional council

CQ girl victim of cyber crime instigated by 'best friends'

CQ girl victim of cyber crime instigated by 'best friends'

It is understood the girl was "lured” into a relationship with a fictional boy in June

Police are suffering, inquest hears

The coroner is investigation five police shootings including this one police attended on Outlook Drive at Tewantin.

Police officers need support in wake of shootings

Owen is on the hunt for space rock in Rockhampton

Owen Bennedick from Wappa Falls Observatory is excited about one of the best meteor showers in a decade will be in the sky this weekend.

Do you have a piece of meteorite in your backyard?

ISQ backs school changes delay to 2019

750 students from Sunshine Coast Schools attend the Sunshine Coast Mathematiocs Tournament at Lake Kawana Community Centre. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

The gov has approved a range of reforms to senior schooling

Local Partners

A beary fun story time at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN are invited to celebrate Winnie the Pooh's birthday at Isaac Libraries during National Children's Week.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening and Q&A with former a Rockhampton bodybuilding star.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Paramount Park Estate

Lot 115 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies ... $207,000

The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies at Paramount Park Estate. Choose from easy to build on level blocks or higher land...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $539,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Handyman&#39;s Dream! 2 Bed Cottage on 809m2 Allotment

136 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 $125,000 Neg

Attention all renovators! Boasting an 809sqm allotment, this cottage offers ample opportunity as an affordable first home or investment. -Tongue and Groove...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

DOUBLE BAY HIGH-CLEARANCE SHED WITH SIDE ACCESS!!

16 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Don't pass this one by as the seller is highly motivated to sell! Spacious and ideal for entertaining, the generous covered patio area is perfect for enjoying...

RENOVATOR ON PRESTIGEOUS LUCK AVENUE, 759M2 ALLOTMENT. $220,000

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $195,000

This quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for you. Catch and enjoy the...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Is this a better return than your super???

18 Leeds Avenue, Kawana 4701

Unit 20 17 $800,000

Tired of the ups and downs of the stock market? If you're looking for a secure investment with a steady income and no hidden surprises than 18 Leeds Avenue is a...

Wanting a Cute Home out of Town?

27 Neerkol Road, Stanwell 4702

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautiful highset weatherboard home on 1 acre, is concreted and lifted to legal height underneath ready to enclose. The 1 acre block is fenced with a paddock...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards