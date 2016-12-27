Community consultation on petrol prices

The Queensland Government will consult with the community about reforming regulations around petrol price boards in the New Year.

IT IS appalling to see the claims that the LNP's Transport spokesperson Andrew Powell is making about petrol price boards.

The former LNP government, which Mr Powell was a part of, failed to deliver any regulatory reform on fuel price boards when in power.

The Newman-Nicholls government were all talk and no action, promising Queenslanders petrol price board reform and delivering nothing despite their record majority.

Unlike our predecessors, the Palaszczuk government is committed to regulatory reform of petrol price boards to stop retailers displaying potentially misleading or confusing prices to passing motorists.

Earlier this year I hosted a Petrol Price Summit with key industry stakeholders, where there was a general consensus that Queensland should look at adopting similar regulations to Victoria and South Australia, which includes:

. Banning the display of discounted prices on fuel price boards that are only available to motorists that have a shopper docket or voucher.

. Retailers showing only the full price/undiscounted price of fuel on signage.

. Retailers still being able to offer and promote discount fuel price schemes as long as only the full undiscounted price is displayed on the price board.

It's important that we achieve the right balance of consumer protection while avoiding high regulatory costs which could unintentionally push petrol prices up.

Consultation with the community and stakeholders on these proposed changes will start in the New Year and I look forward to receiving feedback from motorists.

Mark Bailey

Queensland Minister for Main Roads