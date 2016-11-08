Community feedback needed on foreshore designs

COMMUNITY feedback on designs for the next stage of the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore project will be welcomed at an open day next week.

The designs include detailed sketches for the lagoon pool, boardwalk, upgraded amphitheatre and proposed pedestrian bridge across Fig Tree Creek.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said the designs would be on display for residents to view and discuss with the project team.

"Livingstone Shire Council has consulted widely on each stage of the Foreshore Redevelopment,” Mayor Ludwig said.

"We are on track to put shovel to ground on the first of these key elements in February so this is a timely opportunity for residents to view and make comment on the designs.”

Councillor Graham Scott said the Community Engagement Open Day would help inform the detailed design phase which is due to commence and be undertaken over the next three months.

"Council is currently seeking tenders for the detailed design which is where we pin down the final structure and appearance of elements such as the lagoon or bridge,” Cr Scott said.

"These schematic designs are the next step in council realising the vision of the world class master plan and transform Yeppoon.”