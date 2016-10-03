Community rallies around Eli as he fights for life

TAIPAN VICTIM: Little Eli is fighting for his life after being bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month.

OVER $10,000 has been raised for a toddler bitten by a Coastal Taipan in Central Queensland last month.

Two-year-old Eli from Agnes Water was collecting eggs from the family chicken pen with his mother on September 26 when he was bitten by the highly venomous snake three times.

Tragically, Eli suffered a Cardiac Arrest due to the envenomation and was declared deceased before paramedics remarkably managed to revive him.

But young Eli's battle is far from over and he remains in a critical condition, fighting for his life in a Brisbane Hospital.

To be by their son's side, Eli's parents have had to drop everything and rush to Brisbane - almost 500km away from home.

The tragic incident sent shock-waves through the Agnes Water community and residents have since rallied around the family by donating thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe campaign.

A friend of the family, Blake Hyland, started the fundraiser on Sunday and hundreds of people have already made donations.

"Eli is one of my son's playmates and is the only other toddler that lives on our street here in rural Queensland,” Mr Hyland said on the GoFundMe page.

"My wife Loulita and Eli's mum Brittany are good friends and our families have many similarities.

"It hit really close to home for me as I have two young sons and another on the way. Eli's mother is also pregnant and due to give birth early next year around the same time as my wife.

"It is a situation that could of easily happened to my family or any other young families that live in rural Australia.

"All positive thoughts go out to his family at this time and we are praying he makes a full recovery.”

Mr Hyland said all funds raised would be directly deposited into the family's bank account and go towards Eli's medical bills and hopeful recovery,

Excess funds will be donated to one of the multiple organisations who've helped the family along the way like CareFlight.

To donate, head to gofundme.com/2sb3acc.