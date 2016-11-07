Community urged to comment on Yeppoon Foreshore Designs

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga is urging the community to have input into the exciting new designs for the next stage of the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation.

The local MP said an Open Day on November 16 would feature detailed sketches and concepts of the lagoon pool, boardwalk, upgraded amphitheatre and proposed pedestrian bridge across Fig Tree Creek.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK030816alauga1

"The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 & 5) is a $53 million project, with a significant investment from the Palaszczuk Government contributing $29 million, the Australian Government contributing $10 million and Livingstone Shire Council contributing $14 million," Mrs Lauga said.

"As well as offering a wonderful facility for our beautiful foreshore, this project will also drive jobs and growth for the region - something I have been passionately working towards and something we all so desperately want."

Mrs Lauga said the revitalisation was vital to current and future residents and urged people to put the date of Wednesday, November 16 in their diaries.

"The Foreshore Redevelopment will transform our city and boost our ability to attract more tourists and businesses back to our stunning region," she said.

IF YOU GO:

The Community Engagement Open Day will be held on Wednesday, November 16 2016 on the ground floor at Salt, Anzac Parade Yeppoon between 10am to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm.

For more information http://livingstone.qld.gov.au/yeppoonforeshore to view the schematic designs.