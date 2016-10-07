Community walks out of the shadows

IN recognition of 'World Prevention Suicide Day' September 10, Lifeline and the CQ Community Suicide Prevention Network hosted 'Out of the Shadows Walk' again this year, assembling at the World War II Aquatic Centre Car park Lion Creed Road at 5:30am.

Approximately 60 people gathered and walked along Huish Drive, stopping at the last pontoon to throw rose petals into the river, symbolising this day also.

The walk continued to the CQCSPN 'Reflection Site' where a moving ceremony was held acknowledging those lost to us by suicide and the pain of those bereaved by that loss, this was held as the sun was rising over the mountains and then followed by coffee and a BBQ breakfast.

We have a Gumbi Gumbi tree planted which is a indigenous healing tree encircled by indigenous artefact stones where people could write names to acknowledge their loved taken by suicide.

We will continue each year to offer our community, a time to gather together and remember those touched by mental illness and suicide and acknowledge the pain for those left behind.