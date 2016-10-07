30°
News

Community walks out of the shadows

7th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
OUT OF THE SHADOWS: Aunty Ethel Speedy Vice President Susan Ryan President of CQ Community Suicide Prevention Network.
OUT OF THE SHADOWS: Aunty Ethel Speedy Vice President Susan Ryan President of CQ Community Suicide Prevention Network. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN recognition of 'World Prevention Suicide Day' September 10, Lifeline and the CQ Community Suicide Prevention Network hosted 'Out of the Shadows Walk' again this year, assembling at the World War II Aquatic Centre Car park Lion Creed Road at 5:30am.

Approximately 60 people gathered and walked along Huish Drive, stopping at the last pontoon to throw rose petals into the river, symbolising this day also.

The walk continued to the CQCSPN 'Reflection Site' where a moving ceremony was held acknowledging those lost to us by suicide and the pain of those bereaved by that loss, this was held as the sun was rising over the mountains and 　then followed by coffee and a BBQ breakfast.

We have a Gumbi Gumbi tree planted which is a indigenous healing tree encircled by indigenous artefact stones where people could write names to acknowledge their loved taken by suicide.

We will continue each year to offer our community, a time to gather together and remember those touched by mental illness and suicide and acknowledge the pain for those left behind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq community, cqspn, out of the shadows, suicide prevention

HWY CRASH: Critical man was traveling north with four others

HWY CRASH: Critical man was traveling north with four others

11.25am: THE male in a critical condition after a three-car crash on the Bruce Highway this morning was traveling north in an SUV with four others.

Seven storey apartment block planned for council CBD site

The Palaszczuk Government today revealed the Rockhampton CBD as one of its four priority projects to activate underutilised government-owned land through the state's Advancing Our Cities and Regions strategy.

'The proposal at this stage is for a seven story apartment building'

Fitzroy River bridge lane blocked by injured person

Emergency Services. Ambulance Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Fitzroy River bridge has one lane blocked to traffic

Talent shines on Rockhampton stage

Elite Dancer Soloists: Petria Shuttleworth.

Results from Tuesday, September 27 to Thursday, September 29.

Local Partners

Community walks out of the shadows

In recognition of 'World Prevention Suicide Day' September 10, Lifeline and the CQ Community Suicide Prevention Network hosted 'Out of the Shadows Walk'.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

DRONE: 34 trees vandalised on Capricorn Coast overnight

Over 26 trees along Scenic Highway near Cedar Park vandalised overnight.

Cap coast residents appalled at overnight vandalism

TODAY7PM: Aaron Hamilton in the corner bar of the Giddy Goat

JAM SESSION: The band Full Tilt will play at Tannum Sands Hotel on Saturday night.

THINKING of catching some live entertainment this weekend?

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Burton's peculiar but not perfect

Eva Green, Asa Butterfield and Georgia Pemberton in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Director Tim Burton is at his wierdest with Miss Peregrine.

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $328,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Sensational &amp; Sunset Views

399 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

4 2 4 Motivated seller ...

The current owners of this outstanding 25-acre property are downsizing and are crystal clear in their decision to sell now. 10 minutes from Yeppoon this scenic...

Elevated with Ocean Views - Prime Location!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 NOW $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

The Perfect Renovater-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 Auction on site...

Situated in a quite street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Ideal Starter Home

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand new house that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $419 000

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

HOT PRICE for Seaview Block!

14 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of ... $119,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Acreage Lifestyle

31 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 2 $419,000

If you've been searching for country living close to town; we invite you to inspect this wonderful lifestyle property today. Situated on an impressive 5-acres...

Breathtaking in Size!!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $659,000

Beautifully designed and serene in location. This home is sure to impress with exceptional quality, style and space that will grab you the moment you walk through...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

Real estate on the upswing

A five-bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages in Yeppoon will cost $500 per week.

Rocky rental vacancy rates drop to 4.5 per cent

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA