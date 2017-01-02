Concerns over drinking water from Rookwood Weir

CONSERVATIONISTS are concerned about Rockhampton's drinking water quality if the Rookwood Weir project goes ahead.

Capricorn Conservation Council coordinator Michael McCabe has raised the concerns after the Coordinator-General approved the Environmental Impact Statement of the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project last week.

"The weirs, by reducing natural flushing would encourage noxious aquatic weeds, trap anaerobic bacterial sludge and, with our increasingly warmer climate, turn the Fitzroy into a blue-green algal soup,” Mr McCabe said.

"Recent outbreaks of toxic blue-green algae (Cyano-bacteria) in the CQ water supplies (Isaacs Regional Council) should serve as a warning to remind Rockhampton residents of the 1997 Fitzroy River algal infestation.”

"The frequency and extent of mass fish kills as experienced in the 2008 and 2013 floods are likely to increase as weir drowned riparian vegetation and increased water weed infestations strip dissolved oxygen from the river.”

"Paperbarks and blue-gums devastated following the 2010-11 floods which have just stated to return along hundreds of kilometres of river channel would die and rot from Rookwood and Eden Bann inundation. This would leave a riverbank dead- zone prone to erosion and infestation with Noogoora Burr, Parthenium and other noxious weeds.”

The site of the proposed Rookwood Weir.

"The Lower Fitzroy Infrastructure Project is primarily about back-up water for Awoonga Dam based on outdated projected industrial growth in Gladstone. The political promise of a business case for a 'Fitzroy Food Bowl' is an afterthought coming very late in the 10 plus years for the on-again, off-again project.”

"Department of Natural Resources soil studies in 2000 indicated that good agricultural soils were in small fragmented pockets and highlighted numerous constraints to productive irrigated agriculture, including increased salinity risks and erosion risks.”

"The CCC has argued that investment in extreme water and energy efficient, high value horticultural production technologies, which does not require ecologically harmful dams and weirs, should be encouraged.

"Even before the risks to Fitzroy fish productivity and the potential for our endemic species like the Fitzroy River Turtle to slide towards extinction are considered, intensification of irrigated, fertilised agriculture and industrial scale feedlots on the floodplains will create unacceptable risks to Rockhampton's drinking water.”

"The CCC will be examining the Coordinator General's EIS approval in detail but even a cursory glance raises concerns; for example the possibility of pesticides like Atrazine, an endocrine disruptor banned in the European Union, ending up in town supplies leaching into ground water and affecting the reproductive organs of frogs”

A SunWater spokesperson said the company acknowledged the environmental concerns that the CCC have raised, including water quality and habitat, and these have been thoroughly considered in the EIS process.

"As with all projects of this nature, there are changes in the natural environment that need to be balanced with the benefits of developing critical water infrastructure to service the region's future water requirements,” the spokesperson said.

"A number of management provisions are included in the EIS to mitigate changes in water quality, which were developed in consultation with Fitzroy River Water.

"Regulatory agencies and the Coordinator-General have assessed the project's impacts through the EIS and determined that the assessment has met the terms of reference. The project is subject to strict conditions, including implementation of environmental management measures, so the project's impacts are determined to be acceptable.

"The weir will be operated in accordance with the Water Plan (Fitzroy Basin) 2011 that sets objectives for water quality, specifically: 'to provide a flow regime that supports the quality of water for human and ecological use'. If the project proceeds there will be a rigorous regime of environmental commitments.”