29°
News

Consider options for Shoalwater to avoid taking agriculture land

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 26th Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisation has called for the Federal Government to consider alternative options rather than taking away "productive” agricultural land for the Shoalwater Bay expansion.

Property Rights Australia (PRA) has requested the government reconsider all options before proceeding with its current proposal to compulsory acquire agricultural land to meet obligations to the Singapore Government under the Singapore Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

However, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, who on Monday met with business owners and landowners impacted by the proposed expansion area, said all options would be looked at in the business case.

She said she had sent her list of questions to the defence minister and Department of Defence following Monday's meetings

Ms Landry said this business case was originally set to be completed by June/July, however, that has changed.

She said the minister asked it now be completed as soon as possible.

"They realise people's livelihoods are at risk,” Ms Landry said.

"There is a widespread lack of understanding by decision makers and those that implement these decisions - politicians and public servants - of the agricultural productivity differences between different land/soil types,” PRA chairman Dale Stiller said.

"With productivity vastly greater on superior land types, it should be an imperative that governments firstly target low quality soil types for urban expansion, mining and petroleum activity, infrastructure and military use.”

Ms Landry said the expansions need to occur next to existing infrastructure.

"I've asked them (Defence Department) to really look at what land they need,” she said.

The MP said there was unused land in the Shoalwater Bay area that was not productive agriculture land.

But Mr Stiller said greater respect needed to be afforded to landowners asked to make sacrifice apparently for the greater good.

"Compensation based on valuation of the land asset alone, does not make up for what is often of much greater value to a landowner,” he said.

"Money, time, and sweat has often gone into building a productive property, often over generations.

"If government approaches a local community with what the need is and provides the opportunity for input, local knowledge can result in a practical outcome avoiding many pitfalls not even considered from a desk.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  farming michelle landry mp shoalwater bay

WATCH: Half-naked man comes down from roof of stadium

WATCH: Half-naked man comes down from roof of stadium

A police spokesman said a man had ran through a nearby hotel with no shirt on and had "created a disturbance" before climbing up the stadium.

Gift or liability? The must-see warning for those with drones

Water and Waste Water inspector Joe Morrissey with plant operator Blake Brewer-Charles and the new Lismore City Council drone to be used to inspect wastewater trunk mains and overflow.

Did you get a drone for Christmas?

Extended time to grab cheap tickets to Keppel

The new vessel at Keppel Konnections, the Spirit of Keppel

Keppel Konnections and GKI Hideaway have extended their special

New business opens in Yeppoon

BUSINESS SAVVY: Yeppoon's Brendon Rosel has recently started his own business, Rosel Rural Contacting, working on pumps and irrigation systems across CQ.

The new father took the plunge and launched his own brand

Local Partners

Teen girl faces serious charges after alleged double stabbing

UPDATE 2PM: Charges laid in Boxing Day assault

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Rochelle Jupp submittedthis photo of her son happily enjoyingthe sun, surf and sand. It won the I am Summer photo competition in January, 2016.

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

NITE LIFE: Were you spotted out this weekend?

L-R Taleah Tennyson, Tayla Reay and Lily Newman at the Ginger Mule. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Check out our full gallery of those who hit the town

Want plans for a Rocky New Years?

NEW YEAR: Take in the live music and have a wild time on the fun rides on New Year's Eve!

Celebrations will kick off at Queens Park

End of year dog race for young and old

MERRY WOOFMAS: L-R Jess Suli (12) and Caelan Hall (12) with \"You Maybe Right\" which will be running in the Rockhampton Xmas Cup Meet.

Christmas Cup finals a night for the whole family

Ken's done it again - left his mark on Rockhampton

Ken's done it again - left his mark on Rockhampton

Ken Done had kept another surprise up his sleeve

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Date change for Shoalwater impact public meeting

Marlborough Motors owner Darryl McKenzie and his apprentice Alec Howard out the front of the workshop.

Politicians invited to Marlborough public meeting

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!