Firefighters had to backburn David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

SMOKE covered the sky of Rockhampton and Yeppoon yesterday but it wasn't because of a house or grass fire.

The cause of the smoke was a controlled mitigation burn carried out by Queensland Fire and Emergency services crews at Barmaryee.

It was reported the smoke could be seen from Kawana, Park Avenue and Yeppoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed there were no uncontrolled vegetation fires in the region yesterday.