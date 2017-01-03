30°
Cooking up a storm as heavens open for CQ graziers

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 3rd Jan 2017 2:20 PM
Andrew, Adelaide, Lachlan, Hamishand Eliza McArthur enjoying the wet weather
Andrew, Adelaide, Lachlan, Hamishand Eliza McArthur enjoying the wet weather

THE smell of pikelets sizzling away in the kitchen only means one thing in the McArthur household, the rains are finally here.

Just 18km west of St Lawrence, tucked away on a 30,000 acre cattle property, Ainsley along with her husband and six kids are lapping up what Huey sent down yesterday.

The McArthur family who runs 4000 head of cattle at "Mystery Park” were all disturbed from their sleep when an "almighty clap of thunder” shook the household at 12.30am Tuesday morning.

Hoping for the best the family checked the weather radar to see if the rain clouds, which had been drifting around them all season, would finally open up.

With "a good shower” to the north the family crossed their fingers as they headed back to bed.

"We went back to bed feeling despondent and then woke up in the wee hours of this morning to some drizzle and then while we were having breakfast this morning we measured 159mm,” Ainsley said.

"We've actually been down to our creek that's closest to the house, we just walked down there and it has a great run in it, it's just perfect.”

The clouds rolling in over the McArthur property 18km west of St Lawrence
The clouds rolling in over the McArthur property 18km west of St Lawrence

While 2016 wasn't a bad year rain wise for the McCather's, a little more rain would have made thing's that little bit easier.

"We had that fantastic winter rain in July which was very unseasonal, we had 200mm and our spring was okay but I just think it was that little bit harder when the summer heat kicked, being in the coastal country where it's 40 inch rainfall area, this country needs that rain to keep going.”

"We had a fair bit of pressure on our water system lately becuase it has been so hot and there has been no surface water on the paddocks so there has been a lot of pumping water and just maintaining the water pumps becuase they were critical.”

The McArthur's hadn't had much of a start to the wet season at all so Tuesday mornings fall which was the largest one day total they've measured for quiet a while, was a godsend.

Especially considering how quickly the water "gets away” from the property due to being so close to the coast.

Ainsley said it was more or less a perfect storm at Mystery park with the soil staying in place during the drenching.

Satellite image at daybreak Tuesday shows the influence of the monsoonal trough and low.
Satellite image at daybreak Tuesday shows the influence of the monsoonal trough and low.

"We have good grass cover, even this morning walking down to the creek we're thrilled to see the water is running fairly cleanly which is always a worry when you get a deluge that you're going to loose some soil.”

"I think my husband and I are really happy because it (the rain) probably gives us a bit more freedom to travel further away from home now.”

It seems as if Ainsley and her husband aren't the only one's loving the rain, with the weather proving to be good for both ducks and their children.

"We've got six children, the eldest is working away in Brisbane but then we have five little ones aged between five and 13,” Ainsley said.

"They are very rowdy and excited, because their memories are very short and now they get to see how the country responds to the rain and how the water's running, there's water where there isn't normally water so the kids are pretty excited to see that.”

Seeing as it was pointless to work in the rain the kids had the chance to run wild in the first big wet of the year.

"They've all been out and dirtied a set of clothes already which makes the washing lady excited and they're on their second set already,” Ainsley laughed.

"I can hear someone in the kitchen now making pikelets, it's definitely a pikelet kind of a day and we haven't had a pikelet weather day for a long time.

"It's not a bad problem at all though (dirty clothes and dishes), there will be pretty of fine days and sunny days so we will just take this weather and lap it up.”

