Cool and unique sounds from Jay

FIJIAN born multi instrumentalist Jay Hoad is bringing his unique show back to Queensland as he makes his way around the globe once again, launching his new album at the Glenmore Hotel next weekend.

This year Hoad wanted to bring the show to as many regional towns as possible, literally weaving around the entire coast of Australia from start to finish, with 170 shows announced including dates in every major city and over 100 regional towns, as well as festival shows in Fiji, Bali and Thailand.

"Yeah, we just wanted to bring the show to places that didn't really have touring artists too often, and this year's tour features so many weird and wonderful instruments that it really gives the fans a chance and to hear and see something cool, new and unique,” Jay explained.

Jay just released his new album, Off the Cuff, which he wrote and recorded with famous guitarist Chris Finnen who was recently inducted into the American Guitarist Hall of Fame alongside artists such as Buddy Guy and Eric Clapton. Fans will have an opportunity to hear much of the new material performed live at his upcoming shows, performing on shovel guitar, didgeridoos, dulcimer, dulsitar, cigar box guitar, komby chassis guitar, weissenborn lap steel, steam punk guitar, drum kit, percussion, loops, voice and more.

The singer said he was looking forward to getting out and playing live.

"I'm very excited about this year's tour, so many cool locations and festivals on the various legs, and really excited to bring the new tunes and instruments to the fans around Australia and beyond."My favourite instruments on this tour are probably the Shovel Guitar and the Steam Punk Guitar which are made from car parts, shovels, kitchen sinks and sound incredible.”