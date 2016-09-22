Coorooman Creek included in $30 million boat ramp plan

Boaties to benefit for $30 million plan to be announced today

7.30am: COOROOMAN Creek entrance will be surveyed more regularly to look at ways of coping with increased use of the upgraded Coorooman Creek boat ramp, the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said today.

Mrs Lauga said the moving sand bars at the Coorooman Creek mouth created a degree of difficulty for boaties locating the best depth water in the entrance, and money from the Palaszczuk Government's $30 million infrastructure boost would investigate whether GPS waypoints or permanent navigation markers would assist in these circumstances.

Minister for Ports, Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey with Member for Keppel Brittany at Coorooman Creek ramp .

"The Queensland Government spent $550,000 on duplicating the Coorooman Creek boat ramp to four lanes which, along with Livingstone Shire Council's expansion of the car-trailer parking area, has made this ramp much busier, taking some of the pressure off the boat launching facilities in Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.

Mrs Lauga said surveying would help identify where GPS waypoints could be used to guide boaties to the deepest water in the creek and its entrance.

"If viable, the initiative has the potential to improve safety and accessibility at Coorooman Creek and may encourage more people to get out on the water at busy times on the Capricorn Coast.

"This hydrographic survey and investigation are part of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to Queensland's boating community.

"With Queensland leading the nation with boat registrations, it's important we cater for growth and demand well into the future."

She said the Palaszczuk Government was investing more than $30 million in vital boating infrastructure upgrades over the next two years.

"Another Capricorn Coast project is rebuilding the existing boat ramp at the Causeway Lake, Mulambin, which is scheduled for completion by June 2018.

"The current ramp is reaching the end of its useful life, and so Transport and Main Roads will resurface it to TMR standards to extend its life and improve the safety of boat launching into the popular Causeway Lake," said Mrs Lauga.

