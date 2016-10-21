Could be the weekend for good fishing

Robby Rickets with yet another nice nanny caught behind the islands

THERE is a window in the weather and it looks like there will be opportunity to chase some decent fish over the weekend at least until Sunday afternoon.

The fishing over the full moon was a bit hard as expected but should have started to pick up by now.

Three or four days after the full moon is my favourite period for targeting mackerel especially in October when the bigger fish come into some surprisingly close spots.

Watson's bonito, mac tuna and longtail tuna have been coming through the bay in decent sized schools.

The matching the hatch theory holds true at the moment while they are feeding on small whitebaits.

Lots of guys are using small plastics or the smallest chrome slugs they can find. When the fishing is hard I always have a couple of small red and white feather jigs that seem to work when everything else is a struggle.

While bonito are among the best bait for big spanish mackerel, they also slab up very well for reefies and black jew.

I always make sure there is a stack in the freezer rigged and ready for those calm early morning spaniard runs.

Mac tuna are mainly fun sports fish but they do make great reef strip baits.

Northern blues make a reasonable BBQ fish when slabbed then marinated in a light fish dressing.

All the usually targeted reefies are on the chew from reds to nannies, sweetlip parrot and trout and if the weather holds true it could be your last chance for a couple of weeks with the closures starting next Friday.

This month's coral reef fin fish closures are from October 28 to November 1.

Last closure we had guys talking over the radio about the trout and reds they had taken, not realising it was a closure.

There is no excuse particularly as everyone has a smartphone these days and the fisheries app is free. It gives you all you need to know from species identification to sizes and closures.

The Rocky Barra Bounty is starting today and instead of the usual Fitzroy boundaries it has been expanded to all the local net free zones to allow competitors a fair chance of scoring a barra while the river is running so dirty.

That means there will be teams in most of the local estuaries trying their best to score fish.

All the fish caught over the comp will be tagged and released so give the guys a wide berth if you can.

Remember also that all proceeds from the competition go into restocking the areas waterways with barramundi, a worthy cause in my eyes.

There should still be plenty on the go in the estuaries as crabs are improving and most other estuary species are in fair form.

