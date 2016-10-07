Could cuddling a greyhound help us avoid kissing the black dog?

KISSING the black dog and cuddling greyhounds are just two of the topics of conversation this Monday at the Rockhampton Regional Library's inaugural Mental Health Expo.

Members of the community are invited to visit the Library from 10am - 1pm, to hear from a number of mental health experts, speak to information stall holders and join in on free, fun activities to mark the beginning of World Mental Health Week in Rockhampton.

Guest speakers include Rockhampton lived experience academic in mental health Dr Louise Byrne, author Wayne Ellis and psychologist and indigenous mental health leader Ed Mosby.

Kelly Hound the greyhound will also be providing free hugs and helping visitors learn more about how pets can improve mental health.

Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services committee chair Cr Rose Swadling was pleased that the council was able to provide a quality program of speakers and activities for the region.

"An expo dedicated to teaching and sharing stories about mental health is vital in helping us acknowledge and bring an understanding to the community about living or caring for someone through these illnesses.”

"Anyone who is worried about their own wellbeing, or concerned about the mental health of a friend, family member or colleague is urged to come along,” said Cr Swadling.

One in every four Australian adults will experience a mental health illness in their lifetime (National Mental Health Commission 2014).

Mental Health Week (9 - 15 October 2016) is an annual event held to coincide with World Mental Health Day (10 October).

The aim of Mental Health Week is to promote social and emotional wellbeing to the community, encourage people to maximise their health potential, enhance the coping capacity of communities, families, individuals and increase mental health recovery (National Mental Health Commission 2014).

For further information about the Expo please contact the Library's Administration Office on 4936 8043 or for further information on Mental Health call Beyondblue on 1300 22 46 36 or visit beyondblue.org.au.