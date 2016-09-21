Council approves new North Rocky development

NEW UNITS: An aerial view of the proposed site for a unit development in Berserker.

TWO old houses will be demolished to make way for a new Berserker unit complex, once final council approval is given.

The eight-unit development would include four standalone homes facing the Clifton St road frontage and another four attached homes at the rear of the property.

The units are set to be a mix of two and three bedroom homes, built opposite the Frenchville Sports Club.

The development will include an internal road, allowing access to each of the homes and car parking spaces.

A report tabled at the Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory meeting yesterday revealed there had been no submissions made during the public consultation period between July 20 and August 17.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said while she didn't have any issues with the development, there was a question over noise complaints in the future.

She questioned whether residents may one day complain about the noise from the neighbouring sports field.

A council officer said it was considered, but deemed not significant enough to stall the development.

The development will include 12 on-site car parks, which allows for four visitor spaces.

Councillor Ellen Smith raised some concerns about whether this would be adequate, but was told by a council officer the number of spaces fit within the guidelines.

The application comes after another 10-unit complex was approved by council for development in a Norman Gardens estate last week.

That proposal also prompted discussion at the council table about parking availability and the number of people parking on narrow estate streets.

The application was approved by the committee, with the decision to be finalised in the full council meeting next week.