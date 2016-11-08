33°
Council approves Rockhampton vehicle depot

Michelle Gately
| 8th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
Vehicle depot at Kawana.
Vehicle depot at Kawana.

A KAWANA site at risk of extreme flooding won't go unused, with Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday approving the development of a small scale vehicle depot.

The development came as a compromise between the owner and council, after an initial proposal for a house was rejected based on the extreme flood hazard posed to the site on the corner of Farm and Cramb Sts.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the agreement was a good example of how council could work through issues with difficult sites and still find a useful outcome for owners.

The development includes a large shed, used for storing work vehicles associated with CQ Soil Testing.

The shed will be a lightweight build, with large roller doors on each end which can be opened during times of flood and allow water to move through the site.

Although the site is affected by "high and extreme” riverine flooding, a report presented to the full council meeting stated the shed design and small scale of use would have minimal impact on adjoining properties.

The development will provide one staff car park inside the shed and a second visitor park outside.

There were no public submissions made about the development during the consultation period from August 24 to September 16.

