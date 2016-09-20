Council checking footage after Laurel Banks bin station fire

UPDATE 12.25PM: A FIRE at the Laurel Banks bin station has sparked investigations by the Rockhampton Regional Council.

Airport, Water and Waste Committee chairman Neil Fisher said it was disappointing to report the fire involved a load of timber, which appears to have been illegally dumped.

"We are currently checking images from a camera at the site to see if we can establish the owner of the vehicle that dumped the timber,” Cr Fisher said.

"This is a site where no commercial waste is to be dumped.

"Illegal dumping costs our community tens of thousands of dollars each year and takes much-needed resources away from other areas.

"Ultimately, it is the ratepayer that loses out.

"We are in the process of tidying the site and have notified the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.”

QFES were called to the scene about 7.45pm last night, and had extinguished the fire by 8.30pm.

Queensland Police Services are also investigating the matter.

UPDATE, 8.30PM: A FIRE at the Laurel Banks bin station in Alton Downs has been extinguished after it broke out about 7.45pm.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the Queensland Police Service would return to investigate the incident further tomorrow morning.

QFES crews have left the scene.

8PM: A DUMP fire has broken out at the Laurel Banks bin station in Alton Downs about 7.45pm.

Two rural and two urban Queensland Fire and Rescue Crews are on scene, and a QFES spokeswoman said the blaze was under control.

The spokeswoman said a cement slab which rubbish is piled onto had caught fire, but it was not known what started the blaze.