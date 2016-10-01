30°
Council confirms upgrades to road that leads to Coorooman Creek

Madeline McDonald
| 1st Oct 2016 8:00 AM
Community members and CQBRAG members with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at the Boaties BBQ at Coorooman Creek.
Community members and CQBRAG members with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at the Boaties BBQ at Coorooman Creek. Contributed RCC

IT'S been an issue for local boaties for a number of years, but now that Coorooman Creek's boat ramp is a first class facility on the Capricorn Coast, it's time to bring the road that leads to the boat ramp up to speed too.

Mayor Bill Ludwig announced yesterday the first work on the road realignment will begin this year with the possibility of including the sealing of the road with bitumen in the next council budget.

"We'll be cutting that road down to better horizontal alignments before Christmas,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The fill we take out of that will expand the carpark facilities at Coorooman Creek and that will prep us up for the sealing. The sealing is tied in with development contributions from the Zilzie Bay redevelopment dea,l but we're actually in discussions with the developers there to see if we can bring forward some of that sealing work so it's a work in progress.

"Hopefully we'll be able to start considering putting the bitumen down in the next budget. It's a brilliant facility and we want to make sure that we have a road that matches it but some of those things were tied to development conditions and with the economic downturn and the slow down in housing we're looking to see how we can renegotiate that in consultation with the developer who was supposed to put a significant contribution towards the sealing of the road.”

Cr Ludwig agreed that works to the road should have happened sooner but that past agreements put a hold on any works.

"When the development was first approved at Zilzie Bay there was a condition that when they exceeded either 700 or 800 lots they would contributed to the sealing of the road,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Effectively that road doesn't service Zilzie Bay but it was something that had been negotiated 12 or 15 years ago when those first approvements were in place and although the overall development has changed hands those conditions still stand. However there's more demand now that the facilities have been improved; as soon as we can seal that road we will.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she welcomed upgrades to the road after a substantial amount of money was put into the upgrades to the boat ramp last year.

"I know there's lots of people who will love to see this road sealed, especially the residents near that road,” Mrs Lauga said.

