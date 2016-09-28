Council crew extinguish tractor fire

5.50pm: ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council staff extinguished a heavy vehicle fire this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES were called to Johnsons Hill, which is on the Burnett Highway near Struck Oil Rd, about 3pm.

She said the call said a truck was on fire, however, fire crews discovered it was in fact a tractor.

CEO Evan Pardon said council field officers responded quickly to extinguish a hire tractor that caught fire due to an electrical wire shorting out. There were no injuries.

3.50pm: FIREFIGTHERS were called to a heavy machinery fire in Mt Morgan this afternoon.

The spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished by Rockhampton Regional Council employees by the time the QFES unit arrived.

She said QFES helped make the scene safe.

The Bulletin is seeking further information from council.