Council 'fed up' with chainsaw attacks

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council are appealing for information after a number of trees on Lammermoor Beach were illegally cut down.

The council staff have been hard at work throughout the week to repair the dunes following the vandals work with their chainsaws.

Five trees in total were cut down, including a very large casuarina and stately Pandanus tree which had been there for years.

The attacks come months after Kinka Beach was a target in May.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said council staff and the Green Army were hard at work trying to reverse the damage.

"These trees took a number of years to get to the size they were and played a vital role in holding the dunes together, combating erosion and protecting the beach," mayor Ludwig said.

"While we continue to look for those responsible so they can be dealt with by the appropriate authorities, we have taken swift action to ensure the site isn't further compromised.

"Council workers have been hard at work this week to replace the trees with eight trees, including two different types of Pandanus, translocated to Lammermoor Beach from works on the Scenic Highway at Statue Bay.

"This is a joint initiative between Council, the Green Army and the Statue Bay Contractors EarthTec and I'd like to thank everyone for their help in restoring the site."

Green Army volunteers will assist council with the ongoing recovery of the dunes in an attempt to restore the damage done.

"We've had large numbers of trees vandalised this year at Farnborough, Cedar Park and now here and the community is absolutely fed up with this kind of behaviour," he added.

"We're continuing to appeal for any information about who damaged the original trees and if anyone out there can help, please contact council on 4913 5000."