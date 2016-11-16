30°
Council investigates signage on controversial corner

CONTROVERSIAL: JMKelly signage sits atop two shipping containers at the prominent site off the Neville Hewitt Bridge. Inset: JM Kelly's Geoff Murphy.
CONTROVERSIAL: JMKelly signage sits atop two shipping containers at the prominent site off the Neville Hewitt Bridge. Inset: JM Kelly's Geoff Murphy. Michelle Gately

YOU may have noticed some changes brewing on the prime piece of CBD land just off Rockhampton's Neville Hewitt Bridge.

The vacant lot, owned by Australian golfing superstar Adam Scott and currently leased to Geoff Murphy's JM Kelly, has been the site of some controversy this year after political signage belonging to former mayoral candidate Dominic Doblo was removed and a fence was erected around the site.

New self-promoting signs belonging to Mr Murphy have since been erected and Rockhampton Regional Council have confirmed that this move has prompted some complaints from members of the community.

Mayor Margaret Strelow this week said a "third party” had lodged an official complaint, but Mr Murphy said he knew nothing about it.

"We haven't had anybody complain to us,” Mr Murphy said.

"We won't be making any moves and even if the council tell us to, then they will have to tell us that there is something wrong with it.”

Cr Strelow said the issue was complicated.

"Council officers will now investigate and take action if appropriate, but I'm advised that for a number of reasons this may not be as clear cut as it might seem,” she said.

"We should not confuse this matter with election signage which has its own set of rules.

"The recent removal of other signage at the site was not council's doing.”

Mr Murphy said the site was currently being used as a "lay down area” in conjunction with the construction of the new Gallery Apartments.

The process is expected to take about 12 months, but Mr Murphy indicated the site's lease may need to be extended.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  dominic doblo geoff murphy jm kelly margaret strelow rockhampton regional council

Cr Strelow said the issue was complicated.

