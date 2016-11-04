Council is taking out the bins

Bruce Woods and Cr Drew Wickerson in one of the CBD lanes.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council are taking out the trash, removing 360 unallocated bins from circulation in the CBD's laneways and correctly identifying the rest.

Rockhampton Region Environment Portfolio Chair, Councillor Drew Wickerson has thanked business owners who brought the issue of unsightly, unhygienic and hazardous bins to their attention.

Cr Wickerson said bins were constantly being knocked over, spilling refuse onto the lanes and frustrating business owners.

Once the laneways are clear, council will street sweep the lanes.

Bruce Woods is just one of the CBD business owners who has benefited from working in partnership with council to bring about a solution to the previously cluttered and unsightly laneways.

"I think it is fantastic how Cr Wickerson has initiated the cleaning up of the back lanes by matching bins to premises and taking out the surplus. Access has been improved for delivery drivers and what was an eye-sore has been addressed,” Mr Woods said.