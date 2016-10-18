29°
Council knocks back development with high bushfire risk

Michelle Gately
| 18th Oct 2016 11:11 AM
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.

A RESIDENTIAL development in the foothills of the Berserker Ranges has been rejected by councillors following concerns about bushfire preparation and dozens of formal objections from the community.

the proposal was debated in the planning and regulatory committee meeting this morning and related to a 12ha block of land on Holt St, Frenchville.

Access to the site would have involved the creation of a new access road from Woodland Dr, to be built along the undeveloped Holt St road reserve.

The area is described in a report tabled at the meeting as "highly vegetated”, with a high risk for bushfire hazards on steep, undulating land.

Officers concluded in the report the developer had not provided "significant grounds” to justify the proposed development.

A final decision will be made in next week's full council meeting after it was unanimously rejected by councillors in the committee meeting.

