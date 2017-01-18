Council raises prospect of waterslides for north Rocky

COUNCIL'S UNITE: Rockhampton Regional Council (RRC) joined the Central Highlands Regional Council (CHRC) at the Emerald Aquatic Centre, where three impressive waterslides have recently opened.Pictured are Rockhampton region councillor Cherie Rutherford, Central Highlands councillor Charlie Brimblecombe, RRC Cr Neil Fisher, CHRC Cr Gail Nixon, CHRC chief executive officer Scott Mason, Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes, Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow, RRC chief executive officer Evan Pardon, RRC Cr Rose Swaddling and RRC Cr Drew Wickerson.

WATERSLIDES could make a comeback at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool.

The revelation comes as the question lingers on everyone's lips, "What is happening with the North Rockhampton Pool?”.

The summer months have nearly rolled by as the facility remains closed for construction, well past the anticipated October, 2016 completion date.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee chair, councillor Cherie Rutherford, said the RRC shared the community's frustrations and were also disappointed with the delays.

Aerial shot of the North Rockhampton Pool, taken January 15 and captioned: It looks good..... still under construction. Facebook

"The facility is currently in the hands of the contractors however all parties are working together to complete outstanding work and get the community back into the facility as soon as possible,” Cr Rutherford said.

"As part of the pool redevelopment, Council has been investigating the reintroduction of slides to the north side facility.

"Councillors and officers recently visited Emerald to inspect their facilities including their new slides which have proved extremely popular with their community.”

The waterslides at the Emerald Aquatic Centre have been a huge success since they opened to the public in November, 2016.

The $790,000 addition to the Emerald Aquatic Centre has proven popular since it opened in November last year.

The project was approved by the Central Highlands Regional Council in October of 2015, supporting the project with a loan that would be repaid by Bobtrac Swim School lessees Dave and Tracy Greaves.

Columnist Warren Acutt called out the RRC in The Morning Bulletin today, stating he was unable to find an expected re-opening date.

While that question remains unanswered, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow has responded to criticism on the Facebook thread of Mr Acutt's column.

Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes with Bobtrac Swimming School lessee Dave Greaves and Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow. Facebook

"Slides for North Rocky pool. Cr Rutherford has been twisting my arm for last six months pushing me to find some money in next year's budget. I'm hoping we can squeeze it in,” Cr Strelow said.

"RRC Councillors visited the Emerald slides last week.”

"Council shares the community frustration with the delays at North Rocky pool,” Cr Strelow added.

"This site has been in the hands of the contractor since 10th of May.”